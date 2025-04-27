Teenagers gathered in Rome experience an historic Jubilee

Young people participating in the second "Novemdiales" (nine days of mourning) on 27 April 2025

As the Jubilee Year continues in Rome under a modified schedule due to Pope Francis' death, the Jubilee of Teenagers still took place on April 25-27, with tens of thousands of young people from around the world gathered in the Eternal City for the events.

By Vatican News

"Historic" is the word most often heard from the teenagers gathering over the past few days in the streets of Rome, where they are visiting the city on pilgrimage, easily noticed with their backpacks and duffel bags.

Béatrice is French, 14-years-old, and she came from Lyon with her diocese for the Jubilee, which had originally included the canonization Mass for Italian teenager, Blessed Carlo Acutis.

"When we learned of the Pope’s death, we wondered whether the Jubilee would still take place... Luckily, it did! Every time I come back from a pilgrimage, I feel free again," she told Vatican News. Next to her were Arthur and Zoé, all from the Charles de Foucauld Middle School in Lyon, smiling.

"The Pope fulfilled his mission," commented Arthur, grateful to be able to attend the funeral Mass of the late Pope.

"We already went to Assisi," added Zoé energetically. "Now we understand what inspired Francis."

Thousands of teenagers at the second "Novemdiales" (nine days of mourning)

“All we've ever known is this Pope,” they said, praising Pope Francis, who knew how to speak to them and give them attention.

At the funeral Mass on Saturday, April 26, Anna, who came from Geneva, Switzerland, shared: “The Jubilee for young people became a time of mourning and thanksgiving. This Pope was very close to young people. I remember his smile and the way he gently touched the hearts of all.”

Béatrice shared that she appreciates being here among the crowd of faithful who paid tribute to the late Bishop of Rome.

For the group leaders who made it possible for young people to live this unique experience, adjustments had to be made.

A vigil had been planned with the late Pope, but all were able to attend the funeral to pay their final respects.

Though the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, another scheduled highlight of this Jubilee of Teenagers, has been postponed, tens of thousands of teenagers full of joy participated on Sunday in the second "Novemdiales" (nine days of mourning) Mass in honor of Pope Francis.