Cardinals announce pre-conclave Mass at sixth General Congregation

The College of Cardinals holds their sixth General Congregation on Tuesday morning, and announces the times of the votive Mass ahead of the conclave and the procession to enter the Sistine Chapel.

By Vatican News

During the sixth General Congregation held in the New Synod Hall on Tuesday morning, 183 Cardinals were present, including 124 Cardinals electors. Around 20 Cardinals took the floor to speak.

They addressed themes related to the Church and the challenges it faces, offering reflections shaped by the perspectives of their continents and regions of origin, as well as the Church’s possible responses.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, told reporters that two Cardinal electors will not attend the conclave due to health reasons.

Separately, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu announced he will obey the will of Pope Francis and not take part in the conclave.

On Monday, the College of Cardinals decided to send a message to the world, expressing gratitude for the participation in recent events and for the support received over the past days, which was released on Tuesday.

The conclave will begin on May 7, following the same schedule as the previous one in 2013.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside at the votive Mass for the Election of the Pope (Pro Eligendo Papa), which will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The conclave will officially begin at 4:30 PM with a prayer service in the Pauline Chapel, attended by the Cardinal electors who will pray the Litany of the Saints before entering in procession into the Sistine Chapel.

They will sing the Veni Creator and then make their solemn oath to faithfully fulfill the Munus Petrinum if they are elected Pope and to maintain absolute secrecy regarding the conclave.

