Second General Congregation of Cardinals held in the Vatican

Cardinals gather for the second General Congregation, and approve the programme for the Novemdiales, the ancient nine-day period of mourning for the Pope.

By Vatican News

The second General Congregation of Cardinals began this afternoon in the Synod Hall at about 5pm, and ended at 6.30pm.

103 cardinals were present. They began the meeting with the ‘Veni, Sancte Spiritus’ prayer, and then with a prayer in suffrage of Pope Francis.

Cardinals who had not been so were sworn in.

The programme of the Novemdiales, the ancient nine-day period of mourning for the Pope, was approved. You can read the programme here.

The next General Congregation will be tomorrow morning at 9am.



At the first General Congregation, held yesterday morning, it was decided to suspend all scheduled beatifications until the next Pope can approve them.

Moreover, in accordance with the norms of Universi Dominici Gregis, a commission of three Cardinals was selected by lot to assist the Camerlengo in the governance of the Church during the sede vacante.

These three Cardinals represent the three orders of the College of Cardinals and are replaced every three days. The first group of three Cardinals chosen was Pietro Parolin (episcopal order), Stanisław Ryłko (presbyteral order), and Fabio Baggio (diaconal order).