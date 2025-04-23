Novemdiales: The schedule for the nine days of mourning

The body of Pope Francis has been transferred to St. Peter's for public viewing.

The Pope's funeral Mass will mark the beginning of an ancient custom of having nine consecutive days of mourning, which will be marked by Eucharistic celebrations held in suffrage for the late Pope.

By Vatican News

While these celebrations are open to everyone, each day a different group is scheduled to participate—based on their connection with the Holy Father. This diversity of group reflects both “the scope of the Supreme Pastor’s ministry and the universality of the Church of Rome” (cf. Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, nos. 124–125).

Nine days in suffrage

The first day of the Novemdiales will be marked by Pope Francis’ funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square at 10am.

In the following days, the Novemdiales celebrations will be as follows (all times are local time in Rome):

- Second Day: Sunday April 27 at 10:30am in St. Peter’s Square. The Mass will be presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the group will be the employees and faithful of Vatican City.

- Third Day: Monday, April 28 at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica. Mass will be presided over by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome and the group will be the Church of Rome.

- Fourth Day: Tuesday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Chapters of the Papal Basilicas will be the group at the Mass presided over by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican.

- Fifth Day: Wednesday, April 30 at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over Mass with the group being the Papal Chapel.

- Sixth Day: Thursday, May 1 at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the Mass with the group being the Roman Curia.

- Seventh Day: Friday, May 2 at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Mass will be presided over by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, former Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, with the group being the Eastern Churches.

- Eighth Day: Saturday, May 3 at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, former Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, will preside over the Mass with members of Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

- Ninth Day: Sunday, May 4 at 5:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the Mass with the Papal Chapel group.

The concelebrations of the Papal Chapel gorup on April 30 and May 4 are reserved exclusively for Cardinals.