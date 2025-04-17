Mass of the Lord's Supper: May we, like Jesus, be Eucharistic people

During the Mass in Coena Domini, Cardinal Gambetti reflects on Jesus' humble act of washing His disciples' feet, calling the Church to become a Eucharistic people who serve with love and share in His closeness.

By Francesca Merlo

Holy Thursday came to a close with the liturgy of the Lord’s Supper. As he presided over Mass in St Peter’s Basilica on the 17th of April, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti invited the faithful to reflect on the first Jewish Passover.

The Cardinal Archbpriest of St Peter's Basilica encouraged the faithful to return to the very heart of the Christian mystery: a God who bends low to wash our feet.

The first Eucharist

As the Mass in Coena Domini opened the 2025 Triduum, the Cardinal reflected on how the first Passover did not take place in a moment of triumph, but rather "in the midst of slavery, oppression, and suffering." In quoting from the Book of Exodus, he recalled the Lord's words to Moses, when he told him: "When I see the blood, I will pass over you.” Hence, the blood on the doorposts of the Israelites became not only a sign of protection, but of presence - a divine closeness that shields rather than punishes.

That closeness becomes even more aparent during Jesus' own passover, which the Cardinal describes as "a moment not of glory, but of injustice, fear, and betrayal." However, longing for intimacy, Jesus chooses to spend his final hours with his friends, sharing a meal.

Cardinal Gambetti presided over the Mass of the Lord's Supper in St Peter's Basilica (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

"The group around Him is human," said the Cardinal. "Imperfect, diverse. Some impulsive, some proud, some fearful. But all of them are loved." Even though Jesus knew that one of them would betray Him, he kneels and his washes their feet.

It is this act of radical humility that reveals the true priesthood of Christ, the Cardinal continued, and this is exactly the kind of priest that the world needs, and it is "the Church that we are called to be".

Then like now

Cardinal Gambetti acknowledged that today, too, betrayals are present. "There is always a Judas," he said, whether in systems that prioritise profit over people, or in hearts tempted by influence and comfort, the danger of selling what is sacred remains real, he said.

"And yet," he added, even now, "Jesus still kneels." The Cardinal Archpriest stressed that Jesus does not ask for perfection, but for presence.

Cardinal Gambetti called on the Church and its members to be a Eucharistic people: "to be broken and shared, like Him; to become the very thing we receive." (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Finally, Cardinal Gambetti called on the Church and its members to be a Eucharistic people: "to be broken and shared, like Him; to become the very thing we receive."

"Lord Jesus," he prayed, "thank You for coming to us each day in the humble form of bread and wine. Make us Eucharist, too."