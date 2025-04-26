Makrickas: Pope now rests 'under the loving gaze of his mother'

After Pope Francis' burial in the Basilica of St Mary Major, Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, the Basilica's Coadjutor Archpriest, leads mourners in a recitation of the Rosary.

By Vatican News

On Saturday evening, at 9pm Rome time, Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas presided over a recitation of the Rosary in suffrage of Pope Francis.

The Cardinal, who is Coadjutor Archpriest of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where the Pope has now been buried, introduced the prayer with the following words:

“Today, with his arrival in the Basilica, our beloved Pope Francis completed his final journey. He passed through the streets of Rome and the numerous faithful paid their last respects and expressed all their affection. In our hearts we keep alive the memory of all his fruitful ministry in and for the Church. The Church he loved and served until his last breath. From today, he rests in this Marian shrine, so dear to him, under the loving gaze of his Mother, here venerated under the title of Salus Populi Romani. We pray that the light of your Risen Son might grant him the reward promised to faithful servants. Help of Christians, pray for us.”