‘La Civiltà Cattolica’ marks its 175th anniversary

The Jesuit review La Civiltà Cattolica celebrates its 175th anniversary, at a ceremony featuring Holy See Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Italian President Sergio Mattarella. In a message for the occasion, the Pope praises “good journalism that listens to all voices, and embodies that docile gentleness that does good to the heart”.

By Vatican News

175 years as “a friendly presence”, offering “useful pointers for interpreting world events in the light of faith”.

175 years of “intelligent service for the Holy See and the Church”, with “rigorous” respect for the truth, giving space “to confrontation and dialogue”.

It was with this message from Pope Francis that the ceremony for the 175th anniversary of “La Civiltà Cattolica” opened on Tuesday April 1, with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Holy See Secretary of State, and Italian President Sergio Mattarella in attendance.

La Civiltà Cattolica is one of the oldest magazines still in existence, founded on April 6, 1850 at the behest of Blessed Pope Pius IX. Since then, it has become an instrument for reading and interpreting history, politics, culture, science and art in the light of the Christian faith, in line with the positions of the Pope and the Holy See.

It’s a publication “unique in its kind”, as the Pope wrote on the occasion of the release of issue 4000. In his message for the anniversary, Pope Francis encouraged its staff to continue this task “with joy and good journalism that listens to all voices and embodies that docile gentleness that does good to the heart”.

Speaking to Vatican News at the ceremony, William McCormick SJ, a US Jesuit who contributes to the magazine, said that the day was “a moment not only to celebrate our past, but also to embrace the ways we’re called upon to serve the world today”.

Fr William McCormick on La Civiltà Cattolica's anniversary

A commitment to peace

In his address, Cardinal Pietro Parolin hailed the magazine, saying it “helps readers to develop a Christian vision”. It has done so for almost two centuries, the Cardinal said, particularly at important moments for the Catholic Church, such as the Second Vatican Council launched by Saint John XXIII.

“Dear Jesuits, continue to cherish the words of Pope Francis and his predecessors who, since Blessed Pius IX, have always accompanied you with confidence,” continued the Secretary of State. “To celebrate the 175th anniversary is to recall with gratitude the cultural and educational commitment of the Society of Jesus”, he added, expressing particular gratitude for the magazine’s "presence in the digital world".

The publication’s “competent and generous commitment” goes hand in hand with “respect for human dignity in all circumstances” and the “promotion of peace”, which the Holy See can only welcome., Cardinal Parolin said For that reason, the Cardinal concluded with an invitation to the magazine's staff: “To dare to open up new paths, to make known the signs of hope in a world that so desperately needs them”.

The event at the Villa Malta in Rome