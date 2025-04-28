Archbishop Fisichella celebrates Mass for Jubilee of Persons with Disabilities

On the first day of the Jubilee of Persons with Disabilities, Archbishop Rino Fisichella presides at Mass at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, and prays that the late Pope Francis’ legacy will give us courage “not to remain silent.”

By Edoardo Giribaldi

In the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated Mass for the Jubilee of Persons with Disabilities.

In his homily, the Archbishop used terms that included “to dare” and “revolution,” as well as “ordinary.” He said these three words put together seem like an oxymoron, yet they reveal the beating heart of integration: transforming the "them" into "us" without the need for rhetoric or exceptional actions.

Expressing this longing are the voices of people with disabilities and their companions on the journey, within the embrace of a community where, as Archbishop Fisichella noted, “no one,” if truly welcomed, “can remain alone.”

The Archbishop was tasked with organizing the Holy Year and its many particular Jubilees, including the Jubilee of Persons with Disabilities.

The Mass on Monday was held at the Basilica that preserves the mortal remains of the Apostle to the Gentiles and has seen uninterrupted pilgrimages for over two millennia. The Basilica has opened its ancient arms to the faithful through new signs of welcome and care, including wheelchair ramps along the small marble staircase leading to the portico.

An inclusive and accessible liturgy

The Eucharistic liturgy innovated within tradition, offering the faithful translation in LIS, the International Sign Language, for all the hymns and prayers.

In the introductory rites, Archbishop Fisichella entrusted he community with a prayer that the seed sown by Pope Francis, in his pontificate of mercy and inclusion, may flourish and “remain in the Church.”

During the homily, the Archbishop recalled the passage from the Acts of the Apostles where Peter and John heal a paralyzed man, without "gold or silver," but in the name of Jesus alone.

He said this miracle sought restoration of the man, so that he might regain his “autonomy,” dignity, and strength to rise again.

The first Church community responds to this action not by asking for privileges but rather for the courage "not to remain silent," emphasized Archbishop Fisichella.

A person with disabilities receives the Eucharist at the Mass

Integrating into everyday life

Many people have become artisans of this dream, such as Cristina Borlotti, who arrived in Rome from the Italian city of Bergamo with five hundred companions.

In her role as head of the Pastoral Office for Persons with Disabilities of her diocese, she told Vatican News about her twofold commitment: not to create "special" paths but to sow inclusion within daily contexts; and to change the "culture," starting with words.

“No longer ‘the disabled,’ but persons with disabilities,” she said, noting that language can build bridges or raise walls.

The Pope’s "cultural revolution"

Ms. Borlotti recounted having taken part in Monday morning’s conference titled “We: Pilgrims of Hope,” promoted by the National Service for the Pastoral Care of Persons with Disabilities of the Italian Bishops’ Conference.

At the event, Marta Russo, president of the association "Diritti Diretti," aimed at promoting more accessible forms of tourism and "accessibility influencer," spoke about a national project to engage schools and students, entitled "Marta’s Thoughts."

Ms. Russo said the late Pope Francis has called for a “cultural revolution” regarding people with disabilities, and she invited young people to pick up the baton to build a more just and inclusive world.

Dare and watch bloom

Another participant in the Jubilee, Luca, from the Italian city of Varmo, joined other young people with disabilities from his diocese.

He said such a journey to Rome would have been “unthinkable” in a wheelchair not long ago.

Now, as he visits the Eternal City, Luca said he dreams of this openness inspiring “autonomy,” dignity, and happiness for many others.

Other events of the Jubilee

The celebration at St. Paul Outside the Walls is part of a full program of events, inaugurated on Monday morning with the pilgrimage to the Holy Door and the possibility of receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation at the Church of St. John Baptist of the Florentines.

Tuesday sees events continue with a catechesis by Archbishop Fisichella in St. Peter’s Square, followed by a lunch and a festive gathering in the gardens of Castel Sant'Angelo.

The Via della Conciliazione, the road that connects St. Peter’s Square with the Castel Sant’Angelo, will fill with food stands and testimonies to the strength and beauty of life lived in fragility.