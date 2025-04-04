Jubilee of the Sick marks the 7th in the list of Holy Year events

Pilgrims walk with a wooden cross to pass through the Holy Door in St. Peter's Basilica (AFP or licensors)

Patients, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, healthcare personnel, and technicians from 90 countries will participate in the events held in Rome and Vatican City.

By Vatican News

The 7th Jubilee event, dedicated to the sick and to the world of healthcare, will take place in Rome on April 5-6. Some 20,000 people from over 90 countries, including patients, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, healthcare personnel, and technicians, will flock to the Eternal City to participate.

Pilgrimage to the Holy Door

On Saturday, April 5, the two-day event will begin with the opportunity for a pilgrimage to the Holy Door in St. Peter’s Basilica. In the afternoon, a series of cultural, spiritual, and artistic offerings called “Dialogues with the City” will take place in the squares of Rome, organized by associations, organizations, and movements.

Events of hope, giving, and care

In the afternoon, in Piazza di Spagna, a meeting titled “The Value of Giving and Solidarity,” organized by the Ministry of Health, will feature speeches by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the Italian Minister of Health, the Mayor of Rome, and other civil authorities.

Later that day, the jubilee events are scheduled to continue with a conference titled “Hospice = Hope” on the topic of palliative care, hosted by the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross and organized by the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome.

The American Heart Association is to offer practical support by leading a session to teach CPR techniques in English, Spanish, French, Polish, and German.

The Fratres association, in collaboration with the National Office for Health Pastoral Care of the Central European Initiative, will raise awareness about a blood drive taking place in Piazza San Giovanni in the evening.

From a medical case to a cause for canonization

At the Church of Santa Monica, a conference on Blessed Benedetta Bianchi Porro, a medical student who passed away from a rare disease, will be held. Her sister, Emanuela, and her biographer and postulator, Fr. Andrea Vena, will speak.

There will also be moments of prayer for the sick, with Eucharistic Adoration and catecheses led by religious congregations whose charism is care. Other appointments include a moment of prayer titled "Following the Footsteps of Blessed Luigi Novarese. Finding Blessing When Life is Marked by Fragility," held at the Church of St. Mary of the Suffrage.

The second and final day of the Jubilee for the Sick and the World of Healthcare will feature a Mass in St. Peter’s Square presided over by Archbishop Fisichella, who will read the homily written by Pope Francis for the occasion.