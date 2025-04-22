General Congregations begin in the Vatican

The first General Congregation of the College of Cardinals takes place in the Vatican, marking the beginning of a period of prayer, reflection, and preparation following the death of Pope Francis.

By Vatican News

A moment of silent prayer for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis opened the first General Congregation of the College of Cardinals on Tuesday morning.

Approximately sixty cardinals gathered in the Synod Hall for the occasion, and, in accordance with the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis , they solemnly took an oath to faithfully observe the norms governing the interregnum and the election of the new Roman Pontiff. The Adsumus, a traditional invocation of the Holy Spirit, was then sung.

During the session, paragraphs 12 and 13 of Universi Dominici Gregis were read aloud, outlining the responsibilities and procedures to be followed in the sede vacante period. Cardinal Kevin Farrell also read to the assembly the spiritual testament of Pope Francis.

The cardinals confirmed the dates for the translation of the Holy Father’s body and of his funeral, which will take place on Saturday, 26 April, as previously announced by the Holy See Press Office.

The second General Congregation is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, 23 April, in the late afternoon. The morning will be dedicated to the ceremonial transfer of the Pope’s body to ‘s Basilica where he will lie in state.

As part of the “Novendiali”, the traditional nine days of mourning, a Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, 27 April, in St. Peter’s Square. Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin will preside over the liturgy, which will be the second of the Novendiali. These Masses will continue daily at 5:00 p.m. local time, offering the faithful the opportunity to unite in prayer for the eternal rest of the Holy Father.

In accordance with the norms of Universi Dominici Gregis, a commission of three cardinals was selected by lot to assist the Camerlengo in the governance of the Church during the sede vacante. These three cardinals represent the three orders of the College of Cardinals and are replaced every three days. The first group of three cardinals thus chosen are Pietro Parolin (episcopal order), Stanisław Ryłko (presbyteral order), and Edgar Peña Parra (diaconal order).

On Tuesday evening, at 7:30 p.m. Rome time, there will be a Rosary in St. Peter’s Square, inviting the faithful to join in prayer for Pope Francis.