Cardinals hold third General Congregation, begin conversation about Church

The 113 Cardinals present in Rome hold their third General Congregation on Thursday morning, and announce who will deliver the two pre-conclave meditations.

By Vatican News

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, informed journalists on Thursday about the third General Congregation of Cardinals.

He said 113 Cardinals were present for the Congregation in the New Synod Hall, which began at 9:00 AM with a prayer and concluded at 12:00 PM, including a half-hour break.

Those Cardinals who had not yet done so took the oath, in accordance with the apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis, and 34 interventions followed.

The Cardinals decided that Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández will celebrate the Mass on the sixth day of the Novemdiales, instead of Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

They also agreed that Fr. Donato Ogliari, O.S.B., Abbot of St. Paul Outside the Walls, will deliver the first meditation on Monday, and that Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, Preacher Emeritus of the Papal Household, will deliver the second meditation at the beginning of the conclave, whose starting date has not yet been decided.

The Cardinals read paragraphs 1-23 of Universi Dominici Gregis, and then began a conversation about the Church and the world.

Mr. Bruni announced that the next General Congregation will take place on Friday morning at 9:00 AM.

He noted that 61,000 people have paid their respects to the late Pope Francis as of 1:00 PM on Thursday, adding that St. Peter’s Basilica should close on Thursday at midnight, unless large crowds are still queuing to enter.

Following Pope Francis’ funeral Mass on Saturday, several recipients of the Church’s charitable activities will stand on the steps of the Basilica of St. Mary Major to welcome his coffin and pay their respects.

According to a statement from the Holy See, the initiative recalls that “The poor have a privileged place in the heart of God” and seeks to recall the magisterium of the late Pope, who chose the name Francis “so as to never forget [the poor].”

Mr. Bruni said that on Saturday, April 26, a Rosary will be held in front of the Basilica of St. Mary Major at 9:00 PM, adding that the burial service for Pope Francis will take place in private.

Starting the morning of Sunday, April 27, the faithful may begin to visit the tomb of Pope Francis at the Marian Basilica.

