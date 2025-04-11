Archbishop Gallagher praises Senegal as a model of peaceful religious coexistence

In a message addressed to participants in a symposium on religious diplomacy organized by Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations reflects on the contribution of religions to diplomatic action and praises Senegal as a model of peaceful religious coexistence.

By Olivier Bonnel

Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar organized an international symposium on April 7 and 8 on the theme of religious diplomacy. The aim was to “elaborate a structured academic and spiritual reflection on the role of religions in peacebuilding and conflict mediation.”

The prestigious university sent an invitation to the Apostolic Nunciature in Dakar and to the representative of the Holy See, Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag.

The venue brought together a host of speakers to share their thoughts , including ambassadors stationed in Dakar, representatives of traditional religions, and French Rabbi Moshe Lewin, vice-president of the Conference of European Rabbis.

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, who was expected to open the conference could not attend due agenda reasons. He nevertheless sent a message to thank Senegal for its efforts in religious coexistence in the service of peace and to explain what the Holy See understands by "religious diplomacy."

Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag, Apostolic Nuncio in Senegal, at the Symposium

The Senegalese model

“Peaceful coexistence between people of various religious and cultural traditions is a meaningful reality in Senegal,” emphasized Archbishop Gallagher at the beginning of his message, paying tribute to the Caliph of Bambilor, Thierno Amadou Ba, a respected advocate of peace and dialogue in the country, who visited the Vatican on February 22 this year.

The Secretary praised the Senegalese model where “within the same family, Muslims, Catholics, Protestants, and followers of traditional religions live together in remarkable harmony.” This situation, he noted, “promotes interreligious dialogue and deserves to be preserved.” As he had expressed during the Caliph of Bambilor’s recent visit to the Vatican, “Senegal represents an exemplary model of peaceful religious coexistence.”

The contribution of religious diplomacy

“The world desperately needs lasting peace, not just a temporary cessation of violence. It yearns for peace based on justice, solidarity, and moral truth,” Archbishop Gallagher further emphasized. “In this context, the Catholic Church actively strives to demonstrate that religion is not an obstacle to peace, but a vital pillar.”

According to the Vatican official the contribution of religions to diplomatic action involves “going beyond a vision of diplomacy limited to governmental exchanges or political agreements.”

Archbishop Gallagher thus recalled the Catholic Church’s vision of religious diplomacy: “A diplomatic practice based on the unique ethical and moral perspectives offered by religious traditions, aiming to influence relations between States.”

“Its power,” he observed “lies less in political or military influence and more in its ability to touch the hearts and minds of individuals.”

A new momentum for the future

The two-day discussions were very enriching, bringing together many diplomats posted in Senegal. “Everyone knows that Senegal is an example of coexistence far beyond its borders,” said Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag, the Apostolic Nuncio in Dakar, who read out Archbishop Gallagher’s message. “People here are very attentive to what the Church says,” continued the Holy See's diplomat, remarking that the gathering was “a new momentum for the future.

The Symposium at Cheikh Anta Diop University will bear fruit, participants assured. “I told the Caliph of Bambilor: continuity is needed in this work,” said Archbishop Sommertag. “He replied that he was ready to make new visits nd expressed his intention to return to Rome.”

A significant sign that interreligious dialogue continues to strengthen in Senegal is the Nuncio’s invitation by the Caliph to the Ziarra of Bambilor—a pilgrimage made by Muslim faithful to their local religious leader or a holy site, which gathers thousands of believers annually.