Holy See and Russia discuss initiatives aimed at halting war in Ukraine

File photo of Ukrainian soldiers released during a prisoner of war exchange with Russia

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States speaks to his Russian counterpart by telephone to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and initiatives aimed at halting military actions, and offers to continue humanitarian efforts and to facilitate the exchange of prisoners between the two countries.

By Linda Bordoni

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation spoke by telephone on Friday, April 4, to discuss current affairs and, in particular, the situation of the war in Ukraine.

According to a Holy See Press Office statement, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher and Sergey Lavrov engaged in a discussion “focused on the general framework of global politics, with particular attention to the situation of the war in Ukraine and some initiatives aimed at halting military actions.”

“The Holy See's willingness to continue its humanitarian efforts regarding the exchange of prisoners was also reaffirmed,” the statement said.

Finally, some issues related to religious life were also examined, particularly concerning the situation of the Catholic Church in the Russian Federation.

Prisoner exchanges

In March, Russia and Ukraine said they had each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine started three years ago.

A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry has acknowledged the Vatican’s role in mediating the return of more than a dozen Russian soldiers in two recent prisoner exchanges with Ukraine.

In January, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press director, Maria Zakharova, praised Pope Francis’ position on the Russia-Ukraine War and the concrete humanitarian results of cooperation between Russia and the Holy See.

Pope Francis has tirelessly reiterated his appeal for an exchange of prisoners, affirming the Holy See’s readiness to facilitate efforts in this regard.