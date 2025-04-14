DDF head blesses statue of Mary, Mystical Rose

The prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith blesses a statue of Mary, “Mystical Rose” – following the decision last summer by the Dicastery saying there is no objection to devotion to Our Lady under that title.

By Vatican News

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, blessed a statue of “Mary, Mystical Rose” at the Vatican on Monday of Holy Week.

The statue, donated by Pope Francis, was placed in a shrine close to the Sacrament Fountain in the Vatican Gardens.

Among those present for the blessing, in addition to Cardinal Fernández, were the two secretaries of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop John Joseph Kennedy and Fr Armando Matteo; as well as the secretary-general of the Governorate of Vatican City State, Archbishop Emilio Nappa.

A ‘green light’ for devotion to Mary, Mystical Rose

Last July, the Dicastery released a decision, based on the new norms regarding alleged supernatural phenomena, granting the “nulla osta” authorizing public devotion to Mary under the title “Mystical Rose,” in connection with messages purportedly received between 1947 and 1966 by visionary Pierina Gilli.

The decision also permitted the dedication of churches and sacred places to Mary under this title, with the corresponding image.

The judgment of the Dicastery

In a letter accompanying last July’s decision by the Dicastery, Cardinal Fernández wrote that one does not find “negative moral aspects or other critical aspects related to this spiritual experience” of Pierina Gilli. “Rather,” he said, “one can find several positive aspects that stand out in the messages as a whole.”

The alleged apparitions of Mary under the titles of “Mystical Rose” and “Mother of the Church” are connected to the locality of Fontanelle, located south of the town of Montichiari in the Italian province of Brescia.

The visionary, Pierina Gilli, was born into a peasant family, and worked as a housekeeper and nurse in a hospital, leading a very simple life until her death in 1991 at the age of 80.

Her mystical experiences occurred over two different periods, the first dating back to 1947, when Our Lady is said to have appeared to Pierina, presenting herself under the titles “Mystical Rose” and “Mother of the Church.” On Mary's white robe, Gilli says she saw three roses: one white, one red and one yellow, symbolising prayer, penance and suffering.

The second cycle of apparitions took in 1966 in Fontanelle. Here, on 13 May, a significant Marian date, Our Lady indicated a particular spring to Pierina as a place of purification and source of graces. As early as 1966, work began on building a sanctuary on the site, which took the form not of a church, but of an open amphitheatre. On one side, there is a chapel for the celebration of the Holy Mass; on the other, a second, smaller chapel surrounding the spring indicated by the apparition.