Correspondent reports amid queues in St. Peter's Square

Correspondent Deborah Castellano Lubov reports amid the faithful queuing in St. Peter's Square to pay their respects to Pope Francis before his coffin will be sealed on Friday night. According to the Holy See Press Office, from 11 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday evening, at 7 p.m., more than 90,000 have paid their respects to the late Pope whose funeral will be Saturday, 26 April, in St. Peter's Square.

24 April 2025, 23:57
