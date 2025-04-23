Vatican

Correspondent gives update from St. Peter's Square

Our correspondent Deborah Castellano Lubov gives us an overview of the atmosphere here at the Vatican following the translation of Pope Francis' body from Casa Santa Marta into St. Peter's Basilica, as the faithful line up to pay their respects to the Holy Father, and a look ahead to the funeral on Saturday morning.

