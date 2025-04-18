The concert entitled ‘7’ recalls the final words of Christ on the Cross
Vatican News
“My God, why have you forsaken me?” are the words Jesus cried out as he died on the cross according to the Gospels. His dramatic cry resonates with Christians across the world as they commemorate the crucifixion on Good Friday, and reflect on how Jesus gave his life so that we may be saved.
They are the words and the inspiration at the heart of Joseph Haydn’s "The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross“, commissioned for a Good Friday service in 1786. His work for full classical orchestra consists of seven main meditative sections that are framed by a slow introduction and a fast “Earthquake” conclusion.
So is the work composed by Marcello Filotei (who has added two interludes) for a contemporary interpretation of Haydn’s masterpiece, and created a “meditation” on humanity’s current sense of loss, bewilderment and need for resurrection and hope.
