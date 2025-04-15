Cardinal Parolin: Vatican diplomacy increasingly at the service of peace

The Cardinal Secretary of State highlights the fundamental aspects of the reform of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy. An institution, the Cardinal says, called by Pope Francis to form witnesses of faith at the service of the Church, committed to building bridges of dialogue and justice

By Alessandro Gisotti

Pope Francis has given life to a new chapter in Holy See diplomacy with the publication of a Chirograph that officially enshrines the renewal of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, an institution founded more than three centuries ago with the mission of forming and preparing papal diplomats. The Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, who also serves as the Protector of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, spoke with Vatican Media about the key points of this reform. He expressed the hope that Vatican diplomacy may increasingly serve dialogue between peoples and cultures — with courage and creativity, as the Pope asks.

The Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy was founded over three hundred years ago. And yet, its fundamental purpose remains the same…

Yes, more than three centuries after its founding, the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy continues to form diplomats who serve as the vigilant eyes of the Successor of Peter on the Church and the world. They are committed to representing the Pope with a missionary spirit that knows no boundaries. These diplomats not only participate in international diplomatic dialogue but are also called to interpret and propose, in line with the Church’s Christian vision, solutions that contribute to building a more just and fraternal world.

Pope Francis has always paid close attention to those engaged in formation within Vatican diplomacy. According to the Holy Father, what are the key qualities a good Vatican diplomat should possess?

In his meetings with apostolic nuncios and permanent observers, Pope Francis often refers to papal diplomats as "priests with suitcases in hand," highlighting the pastoral, missionary, and universal nature of their service. It is this spirit of evangelizing service that led the Pope to reorganize the formation process for these priests, aiming to strengthen their preparation and adapt it to today’s challenges. This decision marks a new chapter in the history of pontifical diplomacy.

Let’s look into the heart of the reform. What are the most significant changes? What is the spirit behind the Pope’s decision?

With the reform, the Academy is being structured as an institute of advanced education and research in diplomatic sciences, in line with the innovative vision laid out in the Apostolic Constitution Veritatis Gaudium and with international academic standards, particularly those of the “Bologna Process”, which harmonized various higher education systems in Europe. The Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy will now be able to confer Licentiate academic degrees (equivalent to a Master's Degree) and Doctorates (PhD), offering students a curriculum that integrates legal, historical, political, and economic disciplines alongside core diplomatic studies. This renewed academic and research framework represents a return to the roots, to the founding vision of this institution, which has witnessed many chapters in the Church’s history, often marked by difficulty. Yet, despite such challenges, the Academy has remained a place of formation in service to the Popes.

In the Chirograph, the Pope stresses that this renewal is not just a technical adjustment…

Absolutely. The curriculum will remain closely tied to ecclesiastical disciplines to ensure that the formation of priest-students integrates the diplomatic aspect with the Church’s dimension of communion. It will be developed in harmony with the working methods of the Roman Curia, the Church’s mission of evangelization, and its missionary outreach. Moreover, the relationship between the Church and society, as well as dialogue with contemporary culture, are considered essential elements for Vatican diplomacy, which seeks to give voice to the Christian message in international settings. For this reason — even though the Academy is structurally part of the Secretariat of State — several Dicasteries of the Roman Curia will also contribute to the formation program and serve on the Academy’s advisory bodies.

This reform has had a long gestation. Would you say that the Pope is now expanding the scope of the Holy See’s diplomatic mission?

With the "healthy realism" that characterizes Pope Francis’ pastoral action, he is not merely proposing a reform centered on acquiring theoretical knowledge. He invites a form of preparation that responds to a constantly evolving world. In the Chirograph, the Pope states that “It is not enough for them merely to acquire theoretical knowledge, but it is necessary to develop an approach to work and a lifestyle that can enable them to understand the deeper dynamics of international relations.” Formation must thus focus on grasping the concrete challenges that a synodal Church is called to face. In this light, the Pope emphasizes indispensable qualities for those representing the Apostolic See on the world stage: closeness, attentive listening, witness, fraternity, and dialogue. And also courage and creativity. These traits must be accompanied by humility and gentleness — the very essence of the priestly mission. These virtues form the soul of a diplomatic mission aimed at the common good, peace, and the promotion of religious freedom.

The war in Ukraine, the war in Gaza, and the too many forgotten wars. It seems that diplomacy and multilateralism no longer carry the same weight as before. How does this reform position itself within today’s international context?

The Holy Father reminds us that only through careful discernment and a keen observation of an ever-changing reality can we make sense of global events and propose concrete actions. A papal diplomat is not merely a skilled negotiator but a witness of faith, committed to overcoming cultural, political, and ideological barriers and to building bridges of peace and justice. This approach allows the Church to develop concrete paths toward peace, the religious freedom of every believer, and order among nations — always keeping Christ’s mission and the good of all humanity at the center. Within this renewed framework, the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy becomes not only a center of excellence in diplomatic sciences but also a training ground for those called to carry forward the Holy See’s diplomacy in a style that reflects the heart of the Gospel: dialogue, reconciliation, and peace.

What are your hopes for this reform — for what could be called a truly new era in the diplomacy of the Holy See?

With this reform, Pope Francis seeks to update the Holy See’s diplomatic approach to the challenges of today’s world, responding to the demands of a diplomatic environment that is increasingly globalized and interconnected. The reform aims to strengthen the link between academic formation and research for future Vatican diplomats and the real-world challenges they will face on mission. My hope is not only that well-prepared diplomats will emerge, but that priests — aware of the Church’s universal mission — may respond with competence, sensitivity, and evangelical spirit to global challenges, advancing the Pope’s vision of diplomacy as an instrument of peace, justice, and solidarity among peoples.