Cardinal Parolin: ‘May Pope St John Paul II bless this wounded humanity'

Cardinal Pietro Parolin presides at Mass marking the 20th anniversary of the death of Pope St. John Paul II. During his homily, he commemorates the legacy of a pontiff who profoundly shaped the Church and the world.

By Linda Bordoni

Reflecting on Pope John Paul II’s final moments two decades ago, Cardinal Pietro Parolin recalled the powerful images of the Pope embracing the cross during the Via Crucis, his silent Easter Sunday blessing from the window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, and the immense crowd that gathered to bid farewell to their shepherd.

The Vatican Secretary of State was celebrating Holy Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the afternoon of April 2, in the presence of clergy, religious, dignitaries, and faithful gathered to commemorate the late pontiff in a spirit of gratitude and joy

“The world united in prayer as he entrusted himself to the merciful embrace of the Father,” the cardinal remarked.

Drawing from the Gospel of John, he reflected on the deep faith that guided John Paul II throughout his life: “Whoever listens to my word and believes in the One who sent me has eternal life” (John 5:24). This conviction, he said, sustained the late Pope in his unwavering mission, leading him to face challenges with extraordinary courage and faithfulness.

In his homily, he highlighted the Polish Pope’s profound sense of living under God’s gaze, citing his reflections in his collection, Roman Triptych, where he described God as the “First seer” before whom all things are laid bare. “The transparency of his life before God,” the cardinal noted, “was the foundation of his fearless witness to the truth, his unyielding defense of human dignity, and his tireless proclamation of the Gospel.”

“The transparency of his life before God, was the foundation of his fearless witness to the truth, his unyielding defense of human dignity, and his tireless proclamation of the Gospel..”

Divine Providence

A central theme of the homily was John Paul II’s recognition of divine providence in his own life. Recalling the Pope’s words following the 1981 assassination attempt, Cardinal Parolin noted how Karol Wojtyla saw his survival as a gift from God, reaffirming his dedication to serving the Church.

“The Divine Providence has saved me in a miraculous way from death. The One who is the only Lord of life and death, He Himself prolonged my life, in a certain way gave it to me anew,” John Paul II wrote in his spiritual testament.

This sense of mission, Parolin said, was further shaped by the counsel of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, who foresaw his role in leading the Church into the Third Millennium. This prophetic guidance, he noted, gave John Paul II the clarity of purpose that would define his pontificate.

Do not be afraid

The Vatican Secretary of State also reflected on the Pope’s historic role in the Great Jubilee of 2000.

“For John Paul II, Christ was the center of history, and he called the world to rediscover its meaning in the light of the Redeemer.”

Recalling his invitation to the Church to “put out into the deep” (Duc in altum), Parolin said it continues to resonate today, inspiring Pope Francis’ vision of a “Church in mission.” As John Paul II wrote in Novo Millennio Ineunte: “Do not be afraid! Open wide the doors for Christ!”

“Do not be afraid! Open wide the doors for Christ!”

War is always a defeat

A tireless advocate for peace and human dignity, John Paul II’s voice resounded in defense of the oppressed and in opposition to war. “Even when his words went unheeded,” Cardinal Parolin said, “his commitment to peace remained unwavering, embodying the prophetic witness of the Church.”

He recalled how John Paul II pleaded for the avoidance of war, warning, “War is always a defeat for humanity.”

The cardinal concluded appealing for John Paul II’s intercession. Echoing the words of Pope Benedict XVI during the funeral Mass 20 years ago when the faithful were invited to turn to him once more, he prayed: “Bless us, Holy Father John Paul II! Bless this pilgrim Church of hope, this wounded humanity in search of its dignity and vocation, that it may rediscover the mercy and love of God.”

“Bless us, Holy Father John Paul II! Bless this pilgrim Church of hope, this wounded humanity in search of its dignity and vocation, that it may rediscover the mercy and love of God.”