Cardinal Krajewski: 20 years ago, the world stood still, knelt, and wept

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski was one of the few people present at the deathbed of John Paul II. (Don Marek Weresa) (don Marek Weresa)

Two decades after Pope John Paul II died, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who served as his papal ceremonialist for the last seven years of the Polish Pope’s life, recounts the spirituality of the Polish Pope.

By Fr. Marek Weresa

April 2 marks two decades since the death of Pope John Paul II. After serving by his side twenty years ago, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Papal Almoner, reflects on the man behind the figure of the head of the Catholic Church.

A Witness

He emphasizes that the Polish Pope was a man who, before coming out to lead the liturgy, “first spoke with God, and when he stepped out, he represented God, which is why his words were so touching and life-changing.” Before the start of any celebration, in the sacristy, Pope John Paul II was physically absent - immersed in prayer - and “in that very absence, he was meeting with God.”

“I didn’t realize then that this was sanctity. For me, it was normal because for seven years, several times a week, I saw the Holy Father - exactly like that,” Cardinal Krajewski recalls.

We Felt Like Family

The Cardinal was among those present at the time of Pope John Paul II’s death. He remembers the night of April 2nd, going into April 3rd. After midnight, while returning home, he noticed that “the world had come to a standstill. The world knelt right there, in St. Peter’s Square,” he describes.

After the death of St. John Paul II, the world stopped and remained in prayer.

All the streets around the Vatican were filled with people, and a perfect silence prevailed. No one was in shops or restaurants; all stood in prayer. In some way, the intense tension associated with the departure of Pope John Paul II suddenly “lifted,” and now was the time for reflection. “And you could see it in people’s eyes. We all wondered why we weren’t like Pope John Paul II - why he was holy, and we were not, despite being so close to him.”

The Papal Almoner points out that the pontificate of the Polish Pope was a time that, thanks to the media, everyone could follow “up close.” That is why, at that moment, the entire world seemed to stand still – there was “a profound pause unlike any we had ever witnessed at the passing of a pope.”

Living the Gospel

In an interview with Vatican Radio, Cardinal Krajewski recalls that while working with the Pope at the time, he observed that he “lived according to the four Gospels. His way of working, his conduct, his approach to solving problems in the world and within his circle was based solely on the four Gospels - without any commentary,” Krajewski explains. He adds that this is important “because when you comment on the Gospels, you dilute them. The four Gospels are very radical when lived out.” When a person begins to live humbly, giving himself completely to the service of the Lord God and people, then he is exalted. That is why Pope John Paul II is holy.

When asked what the most important message for us should be today - twenty years later - Cardinal Krajewski explains that it is to live out the fullness of the Gospel. “Pope John Paul II lived according to the logic of the Gospel, and he solved the world’s problems using that same logic,” he stresses, adding that it is challenging, considering how the Pope was attacked both in life and after death, yet, as Jesus Himself predicted, “If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you” (John 15:20). The Cardinal highlights “this will happen if we continue to live by God’s truth.”

A Sign of Unity

Looking back to how the tradition of Masses celebrated at Pope John Paul II’s tomb began, Cardinal Krajewski recounts the very first one celebrated in the Vatican Grottoes – near St. Peter’s tomb. It was held on a Thursday commemorating the institution of the Eucharist and priesthood.

During the service, the Polish Pope’s testament was read, in which he called on Christians to offer Mass and prayer. Since that day, Thursday Masses have been celebrated at his tomb – first in the crypt and, following his beatification, at the altar of St. Sebastian in St. Peter’s Basilica.

For the last twenty years, Mass has been celebrated without interruption every Thursday except for Maundy Thursday.

Every week, the area in front of the tomb of Pope John Paul II is flooded with a large group of Poles living in Rome as well as those who make pilgrimage to the Eternal City, especially now during the Jubilee Year.

The Masses are always filled and, recently, even more than 100 priests have joined. With Vatican Radio’s broadcast and Catholic radio stations in Poland, Poles can unite spiritually with the celebrations. Cardinal Krajewski says, this “is a sign of unity, of being together. John Paul II brings us together.”