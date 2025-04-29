Cardinal Becciu renounces participation in upcoming conclave

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu has announced he will obey the will of the late Pope Francis, renouncing his participation in the conclave to elect a new Pope, which begins on May 7.

By Vatican News

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu released a statement on Tuesday, April 29, announcing that he will not participate in the conclave set to begin on May 7.

He noted that he has decided to obey the will of the late Pope Francis, though he maintained his innocence.

“Having at heart the good of the Church, which I have served and will continue to serve with faithfulness and love, and in order to contribute to the communion and serenity of the conclave, I have decided to obey—as I have always done—the will of Pope Francis not to enter the conclave, while remaining convinced of my innocence," read the statement.