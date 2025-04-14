Antoni Gaudí, known as “God’s architect,” declared Venerable

The Pope recognizes miracle attributed to a religious sister from India, the martyrdom of an Italian missionary; and the heroic virtues of "God's architect" and three priests.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis has recognized a miracle attributed to Eliswa of the Blessed Virgin; the martyrdom of Fr. Nazareno Lanciotti; and the heroic virtues of Antoni Gaudí, Fr. Peter Joseph Triest, Fr. Angelo Bughetti, and Fr. Agostino Cozzolino.

In an audience with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, the Pope authorized the promulgation of the Decrees concerning these six people—moving them each one step on the path to sainthood.

Antoni Gaudí, “God’s architect”

Born in 1852, Antoni Gaudí i Cornet accepted the task of directing the project of the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona in 1883. His focus was making art a hymn of praise to the Lord and he considered it his mission to make God known and bring people closer to Him.

On June 7, 1926, he was struck by a tram. Not recognized, he was taken to the Hospital de la Santa Creu, the city’s hospital for the poor. After receiving the last sacraments, he died three days later, on June 10. Around 30,000 people attended his funeral.

Fr. Nazareno Lanciotti, martyr in Brazil

Born on March 3, 1940, and ordained a priest in 1966, after several years of ministry in Rome, the diocesan priest Fr. Nazareno Lanciotti from Rome became involved with Operation Mato Grosso and moved to Brazil as a missionary in 1971.

He dedicated himself to the poor and fought against various forms of injustice and oppression, such as prostitution rings and drug trafficking. His pastoral work made him a target.

On the night of February 11, 2001, while finishing dinner with some coworkers, Fr. Lanciotti was seriously wounded by two hooded assailants who had broken into his home. He died on February 22, at the age of 61.

Eliswa of the Blessed Virgin, foundress of first local congregation in Kerala

Eliswa of the Blessed Virgin was born Eliswa Vakayil from Kerala, India, on October 15, 1831 and is set to be beatified. At 16, she married a rich businessman and had a daughter in 1851. Widowed the following year, she chose a life of prayer and solitude, marked by frequent participation in the sacraments. She cared for the poor and made a simple hut her home.

In 1862, she met Italian Discalced Carmelite Father Leopoldo Beccaro and, under his spiritual guidance, founded the first local congregation in Kerala: the Third Order of Discalced Carmelites.

Fr. Peter Joseph Triest, Belgian founder

Founder of the Congregations of the Brothers of Charity, the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary, and the Sisters of the Childhood of Jesus, Fr. Peter Joseph Triest, now declared Venerable, was born in Brussels (Belgium) on August 31, 1760.

Ordained a priest on June 9, 1786, he was forced to live in hiding during the Belgian Revolution and the French Revolution to avoid taking the oath to the Civil Constitution of the Clergy under Emperor Joseph II of Habsburg-Lorraine.

Fr. Triest founded an orphanage for poor and abandoned children, assisted by several women, and with them began the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary in 1804.

Fr. Angelo Bughetti, diocesan priest and teacher

Fr. Angelo Bughetti, born on August 27, 1877, was an Italian diocesan priest and has now been declared Venerable. He was dedicated to preaching and serving in various charitable activities, aiming to form the Christian and civic conscience of young people. He also wrote articles for different periodicals.

In an anti-clerical, socialist, and Masonic climate, he dedicated himself to children and young people, recognizing their struggles and helping them develop their potential.

Fr. Agostino Cozzolino, formator and rector

Now Venerable, Fr. Agostino Cozzolino was from Campania, Italy, and born on October 16, 1928. Ordained a priest in 1952, he devoted himself to the formation and catechesis of young people and adults in parishes and was later appointed vice-rector of the Major Seminary of Naples, where he guided many young men by word and example.

On September 30, 1960, he was assigned to the Basilica-Shrine of Santa Maria della Neve in the Ponticelli district of Naples, where he remained as pastor until his death.