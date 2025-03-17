Vatican opens Lenten Sermons to all the faithful

This year, all the faithful are invited to attend the Vatican's Lenten Sermons on the four Fridays leading up to Easter, which will be on the theme "Anchored in Christ. Rooted and founded in the hope of new Life."

By Vatican News

For the first time, the Lenten Sermons for the Roman Curia are open to anyone who wishes to participate and no tickets are required, announced the Prefecture of the Papal Household on Monday.

The faithful can enter the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, where the meditations will be delivered, for the first three Fridays, from the entrance known as the "Petriano," which is the gateway that borders the Piazza del Sant'Uffizio and is guarded by the Pontifical Swiss Guard.

The Lenten sermons will take place at 9 a.m. in the Paul VI Hall.



Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, Preacher of the Papal Household, will lead the meditations, which this year begin this Friday and continue on the Fridays leading up to Holy Week.

The theme of the sermons this Lent, the Press Office said, is "Anchored in Christ. Rooted and founded in the hope of new Life."

Specifically, Fr. Pasolini's sermons will reflect on the following: "Learning to Receive – The Logic of Baptism" on March 21; "Going Elsewhere – Freedom in the Spirit" on March 28; "Knowing How to Rise Again – The Joy of the Resurrection" on April 4; "Expanding Hope – The Responsibility of the Ascension" on April 11.