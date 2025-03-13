Spiritual Exercises of the Curia: Eternal rest

The Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, delivers the ninth in his series of reflections for the 2025 Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia. You can read a summary of the reflection, entitled ‘Eternal rest’, below.

By Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap

Eternal life is a gift already present, but we often struggle to understand a fundamental aspect of it: rest. From an early age, we become familiar with the prayer: Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace.Amen."

The idea of an eternity based on eternal rest may seem disappointing, as if life ends in an endless sleep. But this perception arises from a deep misunderstanding: we see rest only as inactivity, whereas in the biblical vision, it is a state of fullness and fulfillment.

God Himself experienced rest when Jesus, after the cross, was laid in the tomb. This moment is not one of sterile inertia, but the fulfillment of a work, as an ancient homily on Holy Saturday recounts: "God has died in the flesh and has descended to shake the realm of the underworld."

Christ rests, yet He acts mysteriously, freeing the prisoners of the underworld. This teaches us that stopping does not mean being useless, but rather embracing time with trust, without chasing frantic and sterile activity.

Today, rest is a neglected luxury. We live in a society that demands us to always be active, always connected, always productive. Yet, the more opportunities increase, the less we truly find rest. The parable of the servant, who, after working, does not expect a reward but accepts that he has done what he was called to do, teaches us an important secret. As long as we live with the obsession of results, we will never find rest. Only those who serenely accept their limitations can finally stop in peace.

True rest is not inactivity but freedom. It is the state in which we no longer have to prove anything because we allow ourselves to be embraced by God's love. It is the inner peace that allows us to say: Whoever enters into God's rest, rests from his own works as God did from His (Hebrews 4:10).

Living rest well means training for eternal life, learning to live without fear, letting go of the superfluous, and trusting that God is already at work in us.

True rest is inner peace; it is not measured by results but by the ability to embrace what life gives us. It is not an escape but a way to learn to live more intensely, without anxiety. It is not passivity but an active trust that makes us free to love.

"There is no fear in love but perfect love drives out fear " (1 John 4:18).

Ultimately, eternal life is not a distant goal but a reality already growing within us. Even now, we are called to live it.