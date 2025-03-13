Spiritual Exercises of the Curia: 'Live more'

The Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, delivers the eighth in his series of reflections for the 2025 Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia. You can read a summary of the reflection, entitled 'Live more', below.

By Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap

Jesus presents eternity as a gift to be embraced, not as a good to be conquered. The episode of the rich young man in the Synoptic Gospels shows the contrast between those who seek eternal life as a reward and Christ’s invitation to let go of every security in order to follow him. The young man, unable to detach himself from his riches, leaves sorrowful. Peter then asks what those who have left everything will receive, and Jesus promises eternal life to those who trust completely in him.

The difficulty of detachment concerns everyone: we are afraid to leave what is dear to us, even though life itself forces us to do so. Jesus invites us to anticipate this passage, making eternity a reality already present. The example of Chiara Corbella Petrillo, who faced illness with trust, shows that it is possible to live fully with God even here on earth. It is not about renunciations, but about living intensely, free from false securities.

In the Gospel of John, Jesus describes himself as the shepherd who leads his sheep to abundant pastures. His voice urges us to leave the enclosures of fear to find true life. This abundance is manifested in the sign of the multiplication of the loaves: what seems insufficient, in the hands of Jesus, becomes overflowing. However, the crowd misunderstands the miracle, seeking only material bread without grasping the sign of a deeper nourishment.

Jesus reveals that the true bread of life is himself. Eating his flesh and drinking his blood means participating in his life and accepting his existence as our own. The Eucharist is not just a ritual, but a transforming union with Christ. John, instead of recounting its institution, emphasizes the washing of feet, highlighting that true worship is manifested in mutual service.

Eternity is not a distant illusion, but a reality that is realized in our lives when we learn to offer with trust even the little we have. In God's eyes, every gesture of love we make has infinite value: everything can become eternal.

Delivered Thursday 13th March, 9am.