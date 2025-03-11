Spiritual Exercises of the Curia: Dying or living?

The Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, delivers the fifth in his series of reflections for the 2025 Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia. You can read a summary of the reflection, entitled ‘Dying or Living?’ below.

By Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap

The real challenge of our journey is not just passing through death but recognizing that eternal life begins here and now. We often deceive ourselves into believing that there are only two categories of people: the living and the dead. The Gospel of John, through the resurrection of Lazarus, challenges this view: the truly dead are not only those who stop breathing but also those trapped by fear, shame, and control. Lazarus, wrapped in burial cloths that restrict his every movement, represents all of us when we allow ourselves to be suffocated by expectations and rigid patterns, losing touch with our inner freedom.

Martha and Mary, confronted with their brother’s death, express a conditional faith: "Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died." (John 11:21). This mindset reflects the idea of a God who should always intervene to spare us pain. But Jesus did not come to eliminate suffering—He came to transform it: “I am the resurrection and the life" (John 11:25). The real question, then, is not whether we will die, but whether we are truly living now, in trust in Christ and His word.

This challenge also appears in the story of the woman with a hemorrhage, who had been suffering for twelve years yet dared to touch Jesus’ cloak in search of healing (Mark 5:25-34). Her condition represents all of humanity: we seek remedies, we seek life, but we often rely on false idols that leave us empty. Only contact with Christ can bring true healing—not just physical but inner healing as well: the ability to trust and to feel welcomed.

Jesus tells her: “Daughter, your faith has saved you (Mark 5:34), showing that salvation is not an external intervention of God but is expressed in our ability to open ourselves to His presence. The same applies to confession and every experience of reconciliation: a mere formal act is not enough—our hearts must rediscover trust in a God who truly wants us to live.

The sign of Lazarus and the healing of the woman with a hemorrhage confront us with a radical question: are we the dying, waiting for the end, or the living, who have already begun to experience resurrection? Eternal life is not just a future reward but a reality we can choose now—by living with freedom, hope, and trust in the God who calls us to fullness.