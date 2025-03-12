Spiritual Exercises of the Curia: Rebirth

The Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, delivers the sixth in his series of reflections for the 2025 Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia. You can read a summary of the reflection, entitled 'Rebirth', below.

By Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap

The path of salvation is revealed as a spiritual rebirth, illustrated in the Gospel of John through the dialogue between Jesus and Nicodemus. Jesus states that in order to see the Kingdom of God, one must be “born from above,” a concept that confounds Nicodemus and highlights the necessity of a profound and radical transformation. This change is not easy and often provokes fear, as it requires letting go of certainties and deeply rooted habits.

Jesus explains that this rebirth happens through water and the Spirit—not as a biological return to infancy but as a new openness to the action of the Spirit. Many fear change and cling to past experiences, but true rebirth involves trusting in God and allowing oneself to be led toward unexplored horizons. This journey recalls the Exodus of Israel in the desert, where the people feared death but found salvation by turning their gaze to a sign given by God. Today, the sign of salvation is Christ lifted up on the Cross.

Baptism symbolizes this new life—not as an immediate and visible change but as the beginning of a transformative journey. However, throughout history, the effectiveness of baptism has weakened, often becoming more of a cultural rite than a conscious choice of faith. This has led to a crisis within the Church, in which Christian life appears distant and abstract to many.

Jesus calls for a radical choice: placing the relationship with Him above every other bond—not as a rejection of love for others but as the recognition that true life is found only in God. This requires the courage to “lose one’s life” in the biological and psychological sense, in order to rediscover it in the eternal dimension.

Finally, Jesus uses the metaphor of childbirth to explain that spiritual rebirth is a painful yet necessary passage. Each person is called to emerge from their own “wombs” of origin to embrace the fullness of eternal life. Saint Francis is an example of someone who abandoned all security to fully embrace new life in Christ.

Ultimately, true rebirth is not an illusion but a reality accessible to those who allow themselves to be transformed by the Spirit, already living the promise of eternity in the present moment.

Delivered Wednesday 12th March, 9am.