Second Lenten meditation: Truth and love are not an imposition

In the Paul VI Hall, Father Roberto Pasolini delivers the Second Meditation for Lent 2025 to members of the Roman Curia. (ANSA)

The Preacher of the Papal Household, Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap., offers his second meditation for Lent 2025, focusing on the theme: “Going further: Freedom in the Spirit.”

By Christopher Wells

In his second meditation for Lent 2025, Fr Roberto Pasolini, the Preacher of the Papal Household, reflects on a number of lesser-known aspects of Jesus’ public ministry, which manifest an attitude that aims at obtaining “a profound freedom both for ourselves and for those before whom we place ourselves in a spirit of service.”

At the beginning of His ministry, Fr Pasolini noted, Jesus did not immediately embrace the acclaim and the enthusiasm shown Him by the crowds. “Jesus did not give in to the temptation to accept our facile approval straight away,” he said, but instead remained somewhat reserved, in the hopes of facilitating “the development of authentic trust.”

Turning then to the episode of the Canaanite woman who asked Jesus to heal her daughter, who was possessed by an unclean spirit, Fr Pasolini acknowledged that Jesus’ initial response seemed insensitive, even disappointing.

Rather than withdrawing at Jesus’ apparently dismissive comments, the woman persists, “with great dignity,” in repeating her request. The Lord sees in her responses “a gigantic manifestation of that faith capable of obtaining salvation and healing.

Finally, in the account of the multiplication of the loaves and fishes, Jesus demonstrates “His ability to distance Himself from the crowds.”

Father Pasolini emphasized that the people were impressed by the miracle, more because they were filled than because they understood the full import of the miracle. The disciples, themselves disappointed, left Jesus to cross the Sea of Galilee, but encountered a violent storm. “What happens reflects their inner turmoil and agitation,” Fr Pasolini said. “The attempt to distance themselves from Jesus has thrown them into a much worse storm.”

Jesus, however, goes out to meet them, walking on the water; like the disciples, we need “to recover the desire for communion with Him, so that His light can illuminate our darkness once more.”

Concluding his reflection, Fr Pasolini said, “Our desire to remain anchored in Christ… cannot but confront us with our ability to live the Gospel, even in its less obvious and immediate manifestations.”

These include allowing relationships to mature by giving them time to mature; having the strength to disappoint other people’s expectation, “to ensure that encounters may be authentic and free”; and fully respecting our own freedom and that of others, by never demanding anything from anyone. “Truth and love,” he concluded, “have no need of imposing themselves, but know how to wait, allowing things to mature until they develop into free and full adherence.”

This, he said, “is how God has saved and continues to save the world in which we live.”