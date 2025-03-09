Nightly Rosary for Pope's health to move inside Paul VI Hall

The faithful have gathered each night to pray for the Pope's health (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

As of Monday, March 10, the evening Rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health will be held earlier inside the Paul VI Hall to coincide with Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia.

By Vatican News

The faithful of Rome and pilgrims visiting the Eternal City who wish to pray for Pope Francis can still gather in St. Peter's Square to participate via video link with officials of the Roman Curia inside the Paul VI Hall.

The Holy See Press Office announced on Sunday that the nightly Rosary will take place around 6:00 PM, following the conclusion of Vespers and the 5:00 PM meditation for the annual Spiritual Exercises, taking place on March 10-14.

"As per tradition, this time of recollection and prayer represents a moment of silence and discernment for the Holy Father's collaborators, who will come together in a spirit of reflection and listening to the Word of God, continuing to pray for his health," read a statement. "At the conclusion of the Spiritual Exercises, on Friday, March 14, the community prayer will resume in a renewed form, remaining a sign of faith and ecclesial communion."

Starting on Monday, the Rosary will be broadcast in St. Peter's Square and on the channels of Vatican News, allowing everyone to join in praying for the Pope's health.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 to receive treatment for bilateral pneumonia.