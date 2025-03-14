Nightly Rosary for Pope's health returns to St. Peter's Square

Many people have gathered each evening to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis' health (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

The nightly Rosary for Pope Francis' health is set to return to St. Peter's Square on Friday evening, following the conclusion of the annual Spiritual Exercises for the Roman Curia.

By Vatican News

After the conclusion of the Lenten Spiritual Exercises on Friday morning, the Marian prayer for Pope Francis will once again be held in St. Peter's Square.

The Rosary prayer takes place at 7:30 PM and is open to anyone who wishes to participate.

Several dozen people have gathered each evening to pray for the health of the Holy Father as he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

Laypeople, priests, and religious have all come out in person, but the Rosary is available in live streaming around the world on the channels of Vatican News.

Originally held at 9:00 PM, the prayer service was held in the Paul VI Hall during this week as the Roman Curia held their annual Spiritual Exercises.

On March 6, Pope Francis sent an audio message from hospital, which was broadcast in the square.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health," he said. "May God bless you."