Vatican Secretary of State receives Polish President

Cardinal Pietro Parolin receives the Polish President, Andrzej Duda, and his entourage in the Vatican. The President's visit marks the 20th anniversary of Pope St. John Paul II's death and the millennium of the Coronation of Poland's first King.

Vatican News

Polish President Andrzej Duda was received on Friday morning in the Vatican by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who was accompanied by Monsignor Miroslaw Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States.

A Holy See Press Office statement said "The cordial discussions took place on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the death of Saint John Paul II and in the lead-up to the millennium of the coronation of Poland’s first king, Bolesław Chrobry."

Several topics of mutual interest were addressed. The conversation later turned to current international issues, with particular focus on the war in Ukraine, as well as security and peace in Europe.

President Duda has been in the Vatican since Thursday, when he made a jubilee pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica. He then prayed with First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the tomb of Karol Wojtyła, leaving a floral tribute. The presidential couple is accompanied by, among others, Polish Ambassador to the Holy See, Adam Kwiatkowski.