Cardinal Parolin urges lasting peace in Ukraine and Gaza

Calling for a disarmament of words and the rejection of nuclear weapons, Cardinal Parolin reiterates the Holy See’s long-standing commitment to peace, dialogue, and solidarity, and urges world leaders to embrace diplomatic solutions that prioritize human dignity and global stability.

By Salvatore Cernuzio and Linda Bordoni

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has reiterated the Holy See’s call for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, advocating for negotiations without preconditions. Speaking at the third day of the "Cattedra dell’Accoglienza" – an event aimed at promoting issues related to hospitality, migration and social inclusion - Parolin also appealed for a "sense of moderation" in Gaza, urging Hamas and Israel to seek solutions without resorting to violence. And echoing Pope Francis, he firmly condemned the possession of nuclear weapons as "immoral."

Disarming words to prevent conflict

Addressing the power of language on the international political stage, Cardinal Parolin reflected on Pope Francis’ recent letter to an Italian daily in which the Pope elaborated on the need to "disarm words" to prevent them from escalating into conflict.

In dialogue with some of the participants at the event who mentioned heightened global tensions, including recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump and his collaborators, who referred to Europeans as "parasites," Parolin said, "Disarming words is essential to prevent them from turning into war."

"This applies to everyone. In today’s tense global climate, we should speak less, remain silent when possible, and use words wisely—to foster dialogue and unity rather than division."

The immorality of nuclear weapons

During a conversation with a legal expert, Parolin highlighted the fragility of peace, pointing out that many had taken for granted that stability would persist, only for this illusion to be shattered by renewed conflicts. "The root of the problem," he noted, "lies in an increasingly individualistic worldview and a decline in mutual trust."

Parolin linked this erosion of trust to escalating military buildup, explaining that a lack of diplomatic relationships leads nations to arm themselves in a perpetual state of readiness for war.

Thus, he reiterated the Holy See’s firm stance that the very possession of nuclear weapons is "immoral" due to their catastrophic consequences.

The role of international institutions

Reflecting on the recent meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, the cardinal emphasized that international order depends on the willingness of states to uphold established agreements.

"Without political will, there can be no peaceful and constructive global governance," he stated. He acknowledged that international organizations were founded during the Cold War and after the devastating global conflicts of the 20th century, but he suggested that these institutions have struggled to adapt to the modern multipolar world.

"There may be a loss of hope in reforming these systems, which now operate in a state of mutual deadlock, preventing them from addressing society’s real challenges," Parolin remarked. He urged renewed efforts to adapt international organizations to present realities while questioning whether there is genuine interest in reform or whether alternative, less cooperative principles are guiding global politics.

The Church’s commitment to peace and migration

The debate also touched upon the role of the media in amplifying messages of peace and dialogue. "As Christians, we have a duty to bring attention to these issues, which are often sidelined due to national interests or media neglect," said Parolin.

On migration, the cardinal highlighted the paradox of European attitudes toward immigration: while there is a "negative perception" of migration, Europe simultaneously has a "pressing need" for migrants.

"The current focus is on reducing irregular migration," he said, but pointed to the importance of shifting public perception away from fear-driven narratives.

"Many in Europe fear an invasion, but this is a misconception that needs to be dismantled. We must adopt a more positive approach toward our brothers and sisters who are fleeing extreme poverty or conflict. Providing spaces of welcome is essential," Cardinal Parolin urged.

The Vatican Secretary of State also lamented the exodus of Christians from the Middle East, calling it "a great tragedy from both a religious and communal perspective." He warned that the diminishing Christian presence in the region not only weakens its historical religious roots but also removes a moderating influence that helps alleviate tensions. "A society without Christians risks becoming radicalized and extremist," he concluded.