Cardinal Parolin urges EU bishops to foster peace, dialogue, unity

The Vatican Secretary of State addresses EU bishops, highlighting the urgency of renewed European unity in the face of mounting global challenges and calling for action for peace and dialogue.

By Linda Bordoni

Addressing the Plenary Assembly of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to fostering diplomacy as a means of conflict resolution.

Speaking to the delegates gathered from 26 – 28 March in Nemi, a town in the Alban Hills outside Rome, the Cardinal also urged political leaders to “set aside divisions and ideological barriers” in favor of genuine dialogue.

He underscored that Europe, rooted in a deep Christian tradition, has a particular responsibility to be a beacon of peace and solidarity in an increasingly fragmented world.

Continent at a crossroads

Cardinal Parolin highlighted the multiple crises affecting the continent, from geopolitical tensions to economic instability and migration challenges. He warned against the temptation to retreat into nationalistic or isolationist policies, stressing that “the European project must continue to be one of integration, not division; of bridges, not walls.”

Quoting Pope Francis, he reminded those present that “war is always a defeat for humanity” and called upon European leaders to intensify diplomatic efforts to end conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Dialogue remains the only viable path,” he said, insisting that the Church’s role is to promote reconciliation and understanding in the face of hostilities.

Solidarity and the common good

The Secretary of State dedicated much attention to the importance of solidarity in addressing social and economic inequalities, and said that the Church must continue advocating for policies that place the dignity of the human person at the center of economic and social systems.

“The European Union was built on the principles of solidarity, respect for human dignity, and justice. These values must not be abandoned in times of difficulty but rather strengthened,” he stated.

He also called for greater attention to the needs of migrants and refugees, urging policymakers to adopt humane and fair immigration policies.

Renewed commitment to diplomacy

Cardinal Parolin reiterated the Church’s unwavering support for diplomatic efforts aimed at peacebuilding.

“The Holy See has always championed dialogue as the most effective means of resolving disputes. We encourage all nations to choose the path of negotiation over confrontation,” he said.

He also commended the European Union’s diplomatic initiatives but warned against complacency, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts to promote justice and human rights worldwide.

The Church as a moral compass

Cardinal Parolin concluded his address by urging the European Church to remain a strong moral voice amid societal upheavals.

“We must continue to remind Europe of its founding values, peace, human dignity, and the common good,” he reiterated, “only by returning to these principles can Europe truly be a force for good in the world.”