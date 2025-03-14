New light for the dome of St. Peter's Basilica

New, state-of-the-art lighting fixtures for the dome of St. Peter's Basilica will provide an even more intense and well-distributed light, further enhancing the masterpiece designed by Michelangelo and creating a striking atmosphere with greater visual impact.

By Vatican News

Maintenance and enhancement work on the lighting systems of St. Peter's Basilica is currently underway.

The Fabbrica di San Pietro is revising the lighting of Michelangelo's dome with the objective of updating the lighting of the drum of the large dome, which is undergoing functionality tests and light intensity checks.

The technical operations, which also take place during nighttime hours, are crucial in highlighting the grandeur of the Renaissance architecture.

The new, state-of-the-art lighting fixtures will provide an even more intense, calibrated, and well-distributed light, which will further enhance the dome and create a striking atmosphere with greater visual impact.

This project is part of a series of periodic maintenance interventions carried out by the Fabbrica di San Pietro to preserve and enhance the Basilica and its artistic structures.

The work will continue over the coming weeks.