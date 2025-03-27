Vatican announces liturgies for Holy Week and Divine Mercy Sunday

The Colosseum to once again host the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday (AFP or licensors)

The Holy See Press Office explains the potential presence of the Pope will be determined based on his health in the coming weeks.

By Vatican News

After being hospitalized for 38 days and starting the doctor mandated two-months rest, the Holy See Press Office has not yet confirmed Pope Francis’ presence at any of the Holy Week and Easter Octave events.

“The improvement of the Pope's health condition will need to be assessed in the coming weeks to evaluate his potential presence, and under what circumstances, at the Holy Week rites,” the statement read.

With that in mind, the calendar for Holy Week and the Octave of Easter has been announced.

A major highlight of these two weeks is the canonization Mass for the Italian millenial Blessed Carlo Acutis, which will be held on Divine Mercy Sunday and close the Jubilee of Adolescents on April 27.

A fortnight prior, on April 13 begins, with Mass for Palm Sunday being celebrated in St. Peter’s Square at 10am. Towards the end of the week, on Good Friday, the Colosseum will once again host the Via Crucis, or Stations of the Cross, beginning at 9:15pm. The celebration of the Lord's Resurrection will begin with Solemn Mass of the Easter Vigil, which will be held in St. Peter's Basilica on Holy Saturday at 7:30pm.

Please find the full calendar below; note that all times refer to local Rome time.

Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord

13 April



Commemoration of the Lord's entrance into Jerusalem and Holy Mass

St. Peter's Square 10:00 AM

Holy Thursday

17 April

Chrism Mass

St. Peter's Basilica 9:30 AM

Good Friday of the Lord's Passion

18 April



Solemn Liturgical Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

St. Peter's Basilica 5:00 PM

Via Crucis

Colosseum 9:15 PM

Holy Saturday - Easter Vigil in the Holy Night of Easter

19 April

Holy Saturday at the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night of Easter

St. Peter's Basilica 7:30 PM

Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord

20 April

Mass during the Day and the "Urbi et Orbi" Blessing

St. Peter's Square 10:30 AM

Second Sunday of Easter or Divine Mercy Sunday

27 April

Holy Mass and canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis

Jubilee of Adolescents

St. Peter's Square 10:30 AM