Jubilee in French Polynesia: Hope in the Church’s vastest territory

In this remote oceanic land, the Archdiocese of Papeete, led by Archbishop Jean-Pierre Cottanceau, has designated twelve Jubilee parishes, seven of which are on the island of Tahiti. Missionary Father Sandro Lafranconi states: "We began thinking about the Jubilee on Christmas night, when we placed a large anchor in our nativity scenes, symbolizing the hope of Jesus, who never disappoints."

The Archdiocese of Papeete covers such an immense area that Father Sandro Lafranconi uses a striking comparison to help those unfamiliar with this remote region in Oceania—specifically in French Polynesia—grasp its size.

He says, "It spans a distance comparable to that between Tunisia and Scandinavia. It is the largest archdiocese in the entire Catholic Church."

An Italian priest belonging to the Society of African Missions, Father Lafranconi has spent years in the Leeward Islands, one of five archipelagos under the jurisdiction of the Archdiocese.

These include the Austral Islands, the Tuamotu Islands, the Society Islands, the Marquesas Islands, and the Gambier Islands.



Spiritual and human support

Caring for over 100,000 faithful scattered across small urban settlements thousands of kilometers apart is almost an adventure for him and the 23 other diocesan priests, supported by 50 deacons.

Although these numbers are insufficient for the actual needs, they still allow the local Church to remain vibrant.

"Archbishop Jean-Pierre Cottanceau," Father Lafranconi told Vatican Media, "has asked me to ensure pastoral care in the parishes of the Holy Family in Huahine, St. Andrew in Raiatea, St. Peter Celestine and St. Clement in Tahaa, and to oversee the parish family of St. Celestine in Bora Bora."

Enormous distances

In each of these Leeward Islands, the missionary has a residence where he stays for a few days before traveling to the next destination.

Journeys are always by plane, lasting at most 45 minutes but covering vast distances.

His assigned parishes span an area comparable to half of the northern Italian region of Lombardy.

"When neither I nor the deacon assigned to assist me can travel to a parish," he explained, "the catechists in those communities lead liturgies of the Word, followed by the distribution of the Eucharist on feast days."

A Jubilee of closeness

For the Holy Year, Archbishop Cottanceau has designated five Jubilee parishes on the island of Tahiti and seven more across the rest of the Archdiocese.

Among them is St. Andrew’s Church in Raiatea, entrusted to the Italian missionary.

"We began preparing for the Jubilee on Christmas night," explained Father Lafranconi.

"In the Leeward Islands," he noted, "we placed a large anchor at the center of our nativity scenes to make it clear that the God who is born is the anchor of hope, freely given to us."

Shared signs

The residents of one of the Leeward Islands also created five large, beautifully decorated banners featuring a verse from Romans 5:5 in both French and Tahitian: ‘Hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us.’

These banners, according to Father Sandro, "were gifted to each of the other islands so that a tangible sign of the Jubilee would always be present."

But this, he said, is just the formal aspect. "The more important work is helping people understand the true meaning of indulgence: a father who opens his heart when he sees his child making an effort to redeem himself. He does not focus on whether the child is good or has wronged him—he simply loves him, understanding his weaknesses."

The indulgence

Emphasizing this Jubilee aspect also means reminding the faithful that, just as God is generous in granting indulgence, humanity's response must be to practice corporal and spiritual works of mercy.

"That’s why, after the Jubilee’s opening," he shared, "we organized a Way of the Cross, pairing each station with a work of mercy. Additionally, in the coming months, we plan to organize pilgrimages, allowing those unable to travel to the cathedral in Tahiti to at least visit our church of St. Andrew."

Practicing hope

The Jubilee's central theme of hope takes concrete form in the vast Archdiocese of Papeete, particularly in one key aspect.

"There is a significant presence of non-Catholics here, from Protestants to various sects," he said, suggesting that in such a context, speaking of hope means believing that, beyond divisions, "unity is possible" and that "this Jubilee offers an opportunity to achieve it."

But that’s not all, he cautioned. Rather, he stated, the local Church must also put this theological virtue into practice by addressing some of the most pressing social issues in recent years, such as widespread drug and alcohol abuse, particularly among young people, and the breakdown of families due to violence and marital infidelity.

"To overcome these seemingly insurmountable challenges," the missionary concludes, "there is only one anchor of hope—God Himself, as the Jubilee teaches and reminds us."