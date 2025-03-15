'Multimedia pilgrimage' - Special initiatives for the Feast of the Shroud of Turin

Initiatives associated with the liturgical feast of the Shroud of Turin during the Jubilee year, including a 'multimedia pilgrimage,' were presented during a press conference on Saturday at the Theological University of Northern Italy's Turin Campus, and in live connection with the Holy See Press Office.

By Maria Milvia Morciano



This year, the liturgical remembrance of the Shroud of Turin, on May 4th, holds a particularly deep significance because it is part of the Jubilee year: its meanings of faith and hope become even more vivid, not only for the city of Turin that safeguards it, but also for the entire world, which this year will be able to participate thanks to digital technologies, making a virtual pilgrimage possible through dedicated programs and special connections.

This morning, on 15 March, during the press conference presenting the special initiatives related to the feast, from 25 April - 5 May, the Archbishop of Turin and Bishop of Susa, Cardinal Roberto Repole, Pontifical Custodian of the Shroud, recalled the relevance of the Shroud, which, showing a man defeated by history, abused, tortured, and killed, reflects the dramatic current events, wars, but also diseases and the abandonment of the most vulnerable.

At the same time, however, the Shroud is an “invitation to live a new life” because it is “the imprint of the resurrection,” and in this sense, it opens us to hope, “which is always the belief that all the defeats in our history are not the final word, but only within the horizon of eternity. It is a horizon of hope, that Cloth that Jesus leaves us, because it tells us that there will be a judgment on history, which many men and women need.”

Various proposals and initiatives

As already announced last year, there will be no public exhibition, but there will nonetheless be a number of initiatives related to the Shroud.

They include dedicated programs and special connections, and in the center of the capital of Piedmont, in Piazza Castello, right behind the cathedral where the Shroud is kept, a Shroud Tent will be set up, which, during the days of the feast, will welcome citizens and visitors, giving them the opportunity to learn about the Holy Shroud, its history, and its meaning.

In the tent, a full-size reproduction of the Shroud will be displayed on a table, which can be “explored” by illuminating some of the most significant details, such as the Face, the crown of thorns, and the marks of the nails.

'Multimedia pilgrimage' - Shroud of Turin

Beyond the Jubilee

“I hope that this new approach,” emphasized Cardinal Repole, “will bring more people closer, especially many young people.” In fact, particular attention has been given to the younger generations.

The project of the Archdiocese of Turin was created not only for the Jubilee Year but also for the Feast of the Young People, which concludes the cycle of catechesis for 2024-2025, which began on November 8th of last year and is now in its third edition.

This is being led by Repole with young people, between the ages and 18 and 30, from the Dioceses of Turin and Susa.

The initiative was made possible thanks to the contribution of the Piedmont Region, the City of Turin, the Turin Chamber of Commerce, and the Carlo Acutis Foundation.

Shroud of Turin special events