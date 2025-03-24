Pontifical Academy for Life presents 'Vatican Longevity Summit'

The Holy See Press Office presents the Pontifical Academy for Life-organized Summit taking place 24 March on the theme "Vatican Longevity Summit: challenging the passing of time," with high-level speakers including Nobel Prize winner Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The "Vatican Longevity Summit: Challenging the Clock of Time" of the Pontifical Academy for Life is taking place the afternoon of Monday, 24 March, at the Pontifical Patristic Institute Augustinianum in Rome.

A press conference was held at the Holy See Press Office on Monday to present the initiative.

Those speaking included Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life; Father Alberto Carrara, LC, President of the Organizing Committee; Dr. Giulio Maira, Neurosurgeon and founder of the Atena Foundation; Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, 2009 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Dr. Juan Carlos Izpisúa Belmonte, Scientist specializing in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine.

Joy for Pope Francis' return and Holy Father's greetings to Summit

The Vice-Director of the Holy See Press Office, Cristiane Murray, opened the encounter by first expressing the profound joy of the Holy Father's return to the Vatican, their great affection with which they are accompanying his ongoing recovery.

She also recalled that Pope Francis has repeatedly insisted that the elderly are society's "memory" and "wisdom," suggesting that, therefore, it is not a matter of decline but of "grace."

Archbishop Paglia welcomed those present, observing that nowadays there are four or even five coexisting generations. Yet, he lamented that often there is a lack of communication among these generations and that his dramatic scenario requires being addressed.

"The elderly," the Pontifical Academy President reiterated, "are not a burden on society but a valuable resource: their experience and wisdom represent an irreplaceable cultural and human heritage."

Press Conference on 'Vatican Longevity Summit' held at Holy See Press Conference

He recalled the Pope's continued insistence that "a people that does not cherish the elderly is a people without a future," emphasizing the need "to promote a culture that recognizes the value of old age and counteracts the marginalization of the elderly."

In this context, Archbishop Paglia argued, equitable access to scientific discoveries becomes "a central issue," where "biomedical innovations should not be the privilege of the few but tools to improve quality of life for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status."

Stressing that the goal "is not just to live longer," but "to live better," he called for work to "prevent degenerative diseases" and "ensure that everyone has the opportunity for healthy and dignified ageing."

Questions raised on future of societies

For his part, Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, 2009 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, said, "What strikes me about research is not to make people live much longer, but healthier lives. It is not entirely clear how we are going to do this." He raised questions about "If we all start living longer, what sort of society will we have?"

In particular, Dr. Ramakrishnan noted there is the possibility for a great economic disparity, which could benefit richer countries, leaving others at a disadvantage.

"If you have increased longevity and new therapeutics," he explained, "then you can have a two-tier society, where some in well-off countries live longer, producing a divergence."

These potential outcomes, he said, "are not inevitable," but "need to be considered as we go forward."

One question was asked about the Holy Father's recent period of illness, to which Archbishop Paglia said that ageing is characterised by fragility, and that aspect is not to expulsed or repelled, but embraced, for "we are all fragile," and being so, can offer great meaning to our lives.

Professor Maira, a doctor affiliated with Rome's Gemelli Hospital, acknowledged the seriousness of the Pope's condition, and how it required important care and the proper convalescence period, to ensure a similar situation would not re-emerge, which, he reassured, is always an objective of doctors for patients.