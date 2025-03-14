Cardinal Grech: A new path to help the Church walk in a synodal style

The Secretary General of the Synod explains to Vatican Media that the 2028 Ecclesial Assembly will offer an opportunity to gather the fruits that have matured during the Synod on Synodality.

By Andrea Tornielli

Vatican Media spoke with Cardinal Mario Grech, the Secretary General of the Synod, about the objectives of the process that will accompany the implementation of the Synod on synodality approved by Pope Francis and which will culminate in the Ecclesial Assembly in 2028. "The goal of the journey that General Secretariat of the Synod is proposing to local Churches,“ he explains, “is not is not to add work upon work but to help Churches walk in a synodal style." Here is an extract of the interview.

The Synod on Synodality seemed to be concluded… and now it is starting again, at the will of Pope Francis, who from the Gemelli Hospital approved the work schedule for the next three years...

Cardinal Grech, It is true—many thought the Synod had concluded with the celebration of the second session of the Assembly last October. As a matter of fact, the Apostolic Constitution Episcopalis Communio has "transformed" the Synod from an event into a process structured in three phases: preparatory, celebratory, and implementative (EC, art. 4).

This shift requires a true "conversion," a change in mentality that takes time to take root in the Church’s practice. But this structure is fundamental: simply publishing a "document" is not enough for what emerged in the two phases of the synodal process to be implemented in the Church’s life. That "document" must be "received" as the fruit of ecclesial discernment and as a horizon for conversion.

And this is exactly what has happened: the Holy Father, who is the principle of unity in the Church and the guarantor of the synodal process, entrusts the local Churches and their groups with the task of applying the Assembly’s recommendations in their own local contexts, as he recommends in his Accompanying Note to the Final Document. Many Churches have already responded generously and have set things in motion—so in fact, the work never stopped after the end of the Assembly.

What will happen between now and 2028?

Cardinal Grech, What is now beginning is more of a process of accompaniment and evaluation of the implementation phase that is already underway. The Holy Father arrived to ths decision with the contribution of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod, composed largely of members elected during the Assembly.

This process does not diminish the role of each Church in receiving and applying the fruits of the Synod in its own unique way. Rather, it encourages the entire Church to take responsibility—indeed, a great co-responsibility—because by valuing local Churches, it also associates the episcopal college with the exercise of the Pope’s ministry.

So, what is the precise goal of this process?

Cardinal Grech, It is a process aimed at fostering dialogue among Churches about the insights developed in the implementation phase. After a period of work at the local level (until 2026), the goal is to create, in a synodal style, spaces for dialogue and exchange of gifts among Churches.

This is one of the most valuable aspects that has emerged from the synodal journey so far. The aim is to ensure that implementation does not happen in isolation, as if each diocese or eparchy were a separate entity, but that bonds between Churches at national, regional, and continental levels are strengthened.

At the same time, these moments of dialogue will allow for an authentic walking together, offering the opportunity to evaluate, in a spirit of co-responsibility, the choices made. The meetings planned for 2027 and early 2028 will naturally lead toward the Ecclesial Assembly of October 2028.

This final Assembly will then be able to offer the Holy Father valuable insights—fruits of a real ecclesial experience—to aid his discernment as the Successor of Peter, with perspectives to propose to the entire Church. Implementation and evaluation must proceed together, intertwining in a dynamic and shared process—this is precisely the culture of accountability evoked in the Final Document.

Can you explain what the 2028 Ecclesial Assembly is? In the letter, it is explicitly stated that it will not be a new Synod…

Cardinal Grech, I would say that the 2021–2024 Synod was a "first" in many ways.

It was the first time that the regulations of Episcopalis Communio were fully applied.

were fully applied. It was the first time that the entire Church—and everyone within it—had the opportunity to participate in the synodal process.

It was the first time that non-bishop members participated in the Assembly.

It was the first time that a Final Document was immediately approved by the Holy Father, thus becoming part of his ordinary Magisterium.

Now, in the third phase of the synodal process, we have another first: an Ecclesial Assembly.

Since this is the first time an Ecclesial Assembly is being held at the level of the entire Church, many details still need to be defined. However, we can draw upon the experience of the Continental Stage Assemblies, which were all ecclesial in nature.