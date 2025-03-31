Cardinal Parolin to preside over Mass for 20-year-anniversary of JPII's passing

On April 2, 2025, the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, will preside over the special Mass in the Vatican commemorating the 20th anniversary of the death of Pope Saint John Paul II. Pope Francis has sent his encouragement to those partaking in the commemorations for the late Polish Pope that day, including a prayer vigil in the evening.

By Vatican News

A Holy Mass, presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, for the 20-year anniversary of the passing of Pope St. John Paul II, will be celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica at 3 p.m.

Anyone can participate. No tickets are required.

That same evening, at 9 p.m, a prayer vigil will take place in St. Peter’s Square in both Polish and Italian. It will be led by Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda, President of the Polish Bishops Conference, who also will concelebrate the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, along with Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, Metropolitan Archbishop of Kraków from 2005 until 2016, who was long-time private secretary of the Polish Pope.

On February 12, Pope Francis sent his blessing to all attending the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Pope St. John Paul II.

In a letter addressed to Cardinal Dziwisz, he wrote, “I wish everyone a peaceful Jubilee Year in the spirit of hope and, invoking the intercession of the Blessed Virgin and Saint John Paul II, I wholeheartedly bless you and all those taking part in the celebrations on April 2.”

Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome, also sent a letter inviting priests, permanent deacons, religious, members of movements, communities, and all the faithful of the Diocese of Rome to join, saying, “It will be a time of thanksgiving to the Lord for the great gift of Saint John Paul II’s life and his pastoral service in our diocese.”