Cardinal Secretary of State Parolin receives President of Lithuania

President Gitanas Nausėda, who is participating in the national Jubilee pilgrimage, meets with Cardinal Pietro Parolin (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, receives President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, who is participating in the country's national Jubilee pilgrimage in Rome, and discusses peace prospects in Ukraine as well as the contribution of Christianity to Lithuanian society.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin received the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, in the Vatican on Monday.

The Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, was also present at the meeting with the Lithuanian President, who is in Rome to participate in the national Jubilee pilgrimage.



According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, during the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State, "satisfaction was expressed for the good and fruitful bilateral relations, highlighting the positive contribution of the Christian faith to Lithuanian society."

"The parties," it concluded, "focused on questions of a regional and international nature, with particular reference to the prospects for peace in Ukraine."

National Jubilee of Lithuania