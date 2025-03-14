Cardinal Parolin: Pray for Pope’s health and seek peace in our relationships

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin celebrates Mass for members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, recalling the anniversary of Pope Francis’ pontificate and inviting everyone to continue praying for his health.

By Devin Watkins

Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See gathered in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace on Friday morning to attend Mass, which they requested in order to pray for Pope Francis.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, celebrated the Mass, and thanked those who proposed the idea of praying together as a group.

“We gather in prayer this morning for the intention of the Holy Father’s health, that he may recover and return soon among us,” said the Cardinal in his homily.

He also recalled the 12th anniversary of Pope Francis’ election to the papacy, which occurred on Thursday as he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

Cardinal Parolin then reflected on the essence and purpose of prayer, saying it is more about opening our hearts to God than about informing him of our desires, which He already knows.

Rather, he said, prayer is the key that opens the Lord’s heart, since it opens our own heart to listening to His word.

Turning to the day’s Gospel, which is about the righteousness required to enter the Kingdom of Heaven, Cardinal Parolin noted that Jesus emphasizes the importance of loving our neighbors, even if we disagree.

Jesus told His disciples that even those who are angry with someone else will be subject to judgement.

“Wars do not start [on the battlefield],” said the Cardinal. “They start here, in the human heart, born from feelings of hatred and hostility that we harbor toward others.”

Though diplomacy seeks to avoid the outbreak of war, he added, peace requires us to disarm our language and seek God’s will in our relationships with others.

Cardinal Parolin reminded the diplomats of Jesus’ invitation to seek reconciliation before we engage in acts of worship.

“Charity, therefore, has priority over all other obligations, including those of worship,” he said. “That is why the duty of reconciliation comes before making an offering at the altar.”

He recalled Pope Francis’ reminder for Christians to always use three words in our relationships: “Please, Sorry, and Thank you.”

These expressions, said the Cardinal, indicate a radical movement from confrontation to benevolence and goodwill.

In conclusion, the Cardinal Secretary of State noted that God never asks us to carry out an impossible task but rather always gives us the grace to fulfill His Word.

“Purified by the Lord’s word,” said Cardinal Parolin, “our prayer for the Holy Father’s health gains new strength, rising with confidence to the Giver of all good.”