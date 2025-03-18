Cardinal Parolin: May Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks bring just, lasting peace

Cardinal Parolin on the sidelines of the event organized by the Moroccan Embassy to the Holy See (ANSA)

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin speaks to journalists about the Pope’s call for disarmament, and calls for openness in dialogue to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

By Devin Watkins

“When rearmament takes place, sooner or later, the weapons must be used, right?”

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, offered that assessment of several European nations’ recent push to rearm as international relations face a profound shift.

Cardinal Parolin spoke to reporters on Monday evening on the sidelines of an event organized by the Moroccan Embassy to the Holy See entitled “The Ramadan Table – Iftar.”

Asked about the plan to rearm Europe, the Cardinal pointed out that the Holy See has called for a “general and controlled disarmament” since the First World War.

“Therefore,” he added, “we cannot be pleased with the direction things are taking.”



The Cardinal also responded to a question about ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, noting that it seems Russia has set certain conditions, “particularly regarding the verification of compliance with the ceasefire.”

“We hope that no preconditions will be imposed that would prevent the initiation of dialogue,” he said.

Cardinal Parolin expressed the Holy See’s support for the talks and its hopes that they will lead to further negotiations that can “bring an end to the war and establish the just and lasting peace for which we have long hoped.”

“Since Ukraine has finally expressed its willingness,” he said, “we hope that there will also be willingness from the other side to initiate this ceasefire.”

Regarding Pope Francis’ health, the Cardinal Secretary of State invited everyone to “rely on the medical bulletins, as they provide the exact information on the Pope’s condition.”

Cardinal Parolin noted he met with the Pope last week, saying he found him in better condition that the first time he visited.

During those visits, he said, the Pope offers his guidance on “issues and problems that require a solution”.

In response to a journalist’s question about whether Cardinal Parolin and Pope Francis have discussed the possiblity of his resignation, the Cardinal responded: “Absolutely not.”