Cardinal Parolin and Ukraine's President discuss dialogue and prisoners

The Holy See Press Office issues a statement recalling the March 14 phone call between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, which expresses prayers for peace, encouragement of dialogue and an invitation to do everything possible to release prisoners.

By Vatican News

A "sincere dialogue" between the parties, "not subject to any kind of preconditions," aimed at "a just and lasting peace," is the hope of the Holy See for Ukraine, as negotiations continue for a 30-day ceasefire agreement in the Eastern European country that the Pope has repeatedly called "martyred."

A statement released by the Holy See Press Office on Monday recalled the phone call on Friday, March 14, between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State. Zelensky himself had shared the details of the conversation through a post on his X account.



According to the Vatican's statement, during the conversation, the Ukrainian President "expressed his wishes for the prompt recovery of His Holiness Pope Francis and informed about the ceasefire initiative proposed by the United States, which Ukraine has agreed to."

"Regarding this," the statement read, "the Holy See, while renewing its prayers for peace in Ukraine, hopes that the parties involved will seize the opportunity for a sincere dialogue, free from any preconditions, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace."



"At the same time," it noted, "it encourages all efforts for the release of prisoners."