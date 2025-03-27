Archbishop Gallagher embarks upon visit to Hungary

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, is journeying to the European country of Hungary, where he will participate in a commemoration for the 60th anniversary of the death of Archbishop Angelo Rotta, Apostolic Nuncio to Budapest from 1930 to 1945, who has been widely-recognized for his efforts to protect Jews during the Holocaust.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, begin his imminent visit to Hungary this evening, Thursday, 27 March, and will stay in the central European nation until Sunday, 30 March.

During this time, he will take part in a commemoration for the 60th anniversary of the death of Archbishop Angelo Rotta, the late Apostolic Nuncio to Budapest from 1930 to 1945, during the years of World War II.

The Nuncio passed away in 1965, and in 1995, he was recognized by Yad Vashem as “Righteous Among the Nations” for his efforts to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Archbishop Gallagher's programme

According to the schedule released on X from the Secretariat of State @TerzaLoggia profile, Archbishop Gallagher's first stop will be a meeting on Friday, 28 March, with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó. This will be followed by Archbishop Gallagher's intervention at the annual conference of Hungarian ambassadors, and his later participation in the aforementioned commemoration of Archbishop Rotta’s death.

Moreover, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States will meet with Cardinal Péter Erdö, Archbishop Metropolitan of Esztergom-Budapest, Bishop András Veres, President of the Hungarian Bishops' Conference, and other prelates.

On Saturday, 29 March, Archbishop Gallagher will visit the Benedictine Monastery of St. Martin in Pannonhalma and the students of the Pannonhalmi Bencés Gimnázium.

The final day, Sunday, March 30, he will participate in a Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Stephen in Budapest.