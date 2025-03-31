Archbishop Gallagher leaves Hungary with messages of peace and faith

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, visited the central European country of Hungary, where he participated in the commemoration for the 60th anniversary of the death of Archbishop Angelo Rotta, Apostolic Nuncio to Budapest from 1930 to 1945, who has been widely-recognized for his efforts to protect Jews during the Holocaust, and left messages of peace, faith, and Pope Francis' closeness.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, just concluded his 27-30 March visit to the central European nation of Hungary.

During the time, he offered words of faith and calls for peace in several addresses, brought Pope Francis' greetings and blessings, and took part in a commemoration for the 60th anniversary of the death of Archbishop Angelo Rotta, the late Apostolic Nuncio to Budapest from 1930 to 1945, who passed away in 1965, and was recognized by Yad Vashem as “Righteous Among the Nations” for his efforts to save Jews during the Holocaust.

In a keynote speech on 28 March with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó and Hungarian Ambassadors from around the world, Archbishop Gallagher spoke on the theme 'Global Peacebuilding: The Role of Religion and Diplomacy in Conflict Resolution.'

He observed how timely the discussion is, especially since "the war in Ukraine has shaken the very foundations of European security, while conflicts in the Middle East continue to escalate, with the Israeli-Palestinian crisis standing at the forefront."

Properly harnessing religion for reconciliation

The recent surge in violence, he noted, "has once again demonstrated how historical grievances, territorial disputes, and religious tensions intersect, making peace seem increasingly elusive." Simultaneously, he lamented, we are witnessing ongoing turmoil in Syria, Yemen, and the Sahel region, alongside rising geopolitical tensions in various parts of the world.

"These conflicts," Archbishop Gallagher pointed out, "reveal that conventional political solutions alone are often insufficient."

"Achieving sustainable, just, and long-lasting peace," he went on to insist, "requires a deeper engagement—one that integrates not only diplomacy, but also the moral and ethical imperatives that religion has long upheld."

In this context, the Vatican official reminded that religion "holds significant relevance for the majority of the world’s population," and "when properly harnessed, has the power to transcend divisions, foster reconciliation, and encourage the kind of dialogue that political pragmatism alone cannot achieve."

Commitment to peace at pivotal moment



Next, Archbishop Gallagher offered an intervention at the annual conference of Hungarian ambassadors, and later addressed the commemoration of Archbishop Rotta’s death.

During the conference , he called it a privilege to be again in Budapest following his participation at the earlier Annual Hungarian Ambassadors’ Conference.

"At this pivotal moment in global affairs," he underscored, the Holy See remains deeply committed to fostering peace, justice, and concord amongst nations.

"The current armed hostilities we observe—be it the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas confrontation, the struggles and turbulence across the Middle East, encompassing Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon, the sustained violence in territories of Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and the Sahel, or other crises around the world," Archbishop Gallagher underscored, "represent not only geopolitical challenges, but also devastating humanitarian crises demanding urgent and comprehensive responses."

In this context, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations insisted, "The Holy See continues to advocate for diplomatic efforts that place the dignity of the human person at the core of all negotiations and solutions."

Archbishop Rotta's unwavering defence of the persecuted

During the commemoration for the death of Archbishop Rotta, Archbishop Gallagher extended the heartfelt blessing of Pope Francis, who "in this time—burdened as it is by the tribulations of war and suffering in the lands nearby," prays "our fervent supplications rise as one for the advent of that long-yearned-for peace."

"In venerating the memory of Archbishop Angelo Rotta on this solemn occasion," he said, "may his luminous example inspire us ever to raise our voices in unwavering defence of the afflicted and the persecuted, standing steadfast in our sacred charge to safeguard the peace that Our Lord entrusts to us, a treasure beyond measure, to be preserved with unyielding fidelity."

Moreover, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States met with Cardinal Péter Erdö, Archbishop Metropolitan of Esztergom-Budapest, Bishop András Veres, President of the Hungarian Bishops' Conference, and other prelates. On Saturday, 29 March, Archbishop Gallagher visited the Benedictine Monastery of St. Martin in Pannonhalma and the students of the Pannonhalmi Bencés Gimnázium.

Pope's greetings and the guarantee of Our Father's mercy

The final day, Sunday, 30 March, he concelebrated a Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Stephen in Budapest, again saying, he greeted them all in the name of Pope Francis, "who assures you of his spiritual closeness and his prayers."

"His Holiness is also grateful for the prayers you have offered and continue to offer for him during this time of suffering and hospitalization. As he is convalescing," he reassured, "the Holy Father sends you his paternal blessing."

The Archbishop also expressed his gratitude to Cardinal Erdő for inviting him to concelebrate at the Mass.

Reflecting in his homily on the Parable of the Prodigal Son, Archbishop Gallagher reiterated the Lord's ever-merciful love for His children. "It matters not where we are in this journey," Archbishop Gallagher stressed, for "the father always trusts his love for his children more than he does the words, decisions, and actions of his children."