Archbishop Fisichella: God's forgiveness restores our lives

In his homily at the Mass for the Jubilee of the Missionaries of Mercy, the Archbishop pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization recalls the Parable of the Prodigal Son and how "no one can remain outside the house of the Father" and each of us can "discover how immense the love of God is." In the afternoon, the concert "Missa Papae Francisci" in memory of Ennio Morricone will take place.

By Alessandro Di Bussolo

The Parable of the Prodigal Son who returns home "was revealed by Jesus to allow each of us to discover how immense the love of God is," how different it is from ours, and how "we need to welcome it within us to enter into the depth of His mystery when He intends to offer the grace of return and reconciliation." Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, highlighted these points in his homily at the Mass for the Jubilee of the Missionaries of Mercy, celebrated this morning 30 March, the fourth Sunday of Lent, at the Roman Basilica of Sant'Andrea della Valle in the city centre of Rome.

The failure of the son who strays from the Father

In the parable narrated in Luke's Gospel, Archbishop Fisichella explained to the Missionaries and the faithful gathered for the celebration that "Jesus could not speak of God in more human terms and with more meaningful traits," in order to give voice "to the love and mercy of the Father." He encouraged finding common traits between ourselves and both sons. Like the first son, "sooner or later, we all ask for our inheritance," we want "to be free, autonomous, to take control of our own existence," with the consequence of failing. Because "far from God and His house, the Church," we end up following "a path that leads us to do useless things, to have futile thoughts, and to suffer the distance from the source of love."

The sin of the brother close to God

The second son, "very similar to all of us," Archbishop Fisichella pointed out, reacts "with anger and resentment" to the return of his brother. Like him, for our years of faithful service, we ask for "a young goat to celebrate with my friends," hoping to receive something in return, to the point of "confusing the gratuitousness of service and turning it into a weapon of rebellion against God." From the Father's response: "Son, you are always with me, and everything that is mine is yours," emerges our sin. We do not understand "the value of closeness to God."

Aware of the grace of being with the Father

Addressing the priests, Archbishop Fisichella emphasized that "when we become accustomed to our ministry, everything becomes obvious, repetitive," and we fail to savor "the sense of communion with Him." He added, if we were "aware of the grace that is given to us to be with Him every day," priestly existence would be a transparent expression of the Father’s love. Therefore, "we are called to persevere with God to share everything with Him."

Going to meet the son when he is far off

The pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization called on everyone to "embrace the paternal feelings" of the Father in the parable and "to be able to look far beyond to quickly notice the presence of those who are far away and drawing near." He explains that we must "immediately leave the shortsightedness" of thoughts and behaviors "to open our hearts and minds, going deeper to welcome those who approach us." And just as the Father "runs to meet the son," the priest should not be sitting in the confessional, "but should know how to go to meet the son when he is still far because he has recognized his returning home." In the embrace of the son who has sinned, one understands "how love forgets sin, and forgiveness forces us to look directly to the future" to live it worthily.

No one can remain outside the house of the Father

The Father then expresses His patience for the second son, "reluctant and angry," not reprimanding him, but asking him for something much more demanding: "to recognize that love changes lives; that forgiveness restores a new life; that sharing is the fruit of the generosity that has been given to us." Finally, Archbishop Fisichella concludes, "the two sons must recognize that they are brothers" and re-enter the Father's house together, because only together "can we bring out the greatness of the Father’s love." No one can remain "outside the house of the Father," as this would lead to the "meaninglessness of life." Through full and total reconciliation, each brother can rediscover his identity as a son.

Missionaries of Mercy, special instruments of reconciliation

The Missionaries of Mercy, "special instruments of reconciliation," have the task of reminding everyone, as Jesus does with this parable, "how immense God’s love is" and how different it is from ours. They are to remind that the Eucharist "is the source and wellspring of forgiveness," the festive banquet requested by the Father, in which true and full reconciliation is achieved because here the sacrifice of Christ has its highest expression. The ministry of reconciliation, the Archbishop emphasized, "requires being Eucharistic to fully express the mystery of our faith."

"Missa Papae Francisci" concert in memory of Ennio Morricone

In the afternoon, for the Missionaries and anyone who wishes to attend, the fifth of the Jubilee Year Concerts will take place as part of the series of events, “The Jubilee is Culture.” The free symphonic concert of the "Missa Papae Francisci" in memory of Italian composer Ennio Morricone, will be performed by the Roma Sinfonietta Orchestra, along with the Nuovo Coro Lirico Sinfonico Romano and the "Claudio Casini" Choir of the University of Rome Tor Vergata. The performance, conducted by Maestro Gabriele Bonolis, will take place at 4:00 PM at the Church of Saints Ambrogio and Carlo al Corso in Rome.