25,000 pilgrims to gather in Rome for Jubilee of Volunteers

This weekend, the fifth major Jubilee event will bring together NGOs and volunteer organizations from five different continents. On Saturday, following a pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica, the pilgrims will take place in a series of dialogues and meetings across the city. On Sunday, Cardinal Michael Czerny will preside over Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

By Vatican News

Around 25,000 pilgrims from over 100 countries will gather in Rome on Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, for the fifth major Jubilee event, which is dedicated to the World of Volunteering.

There will be nearly 15,000 volunteers from Italy alone, and smaller groups from a number of other countries - 124 participants are expected from Spain, 123 from the United States, and 85 from Brazil. Delegations from Poland, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia will also be present, alongside representatives from countries such as Australia, Chile, Ecuador, and India.

Dialogues, meetings, and initiatives

On Saturday, March 8, pilgrims representing numerous associations, NGOs, and volunteer organizations from around the world will have the opportunity to embark on a pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation in designated Jubilee churches.

From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, various cultural, artistic, and spiritual encounters—dubbed Dialogues with the City—will take place in different squares across Rome.

- In Piazza Risorgimento, the Focsiv Foundation will raise awareness about volunteer work through activities designed for all ages.

- Near Ponte Vittorio Emanuele II, on the Lungotevere Vaticano, the Movimento per la Vita will showcase its initiatives, host activities for children, and share testimonies from mothers

- At the Basilica of San Salvatore in Lauro, the Protezione Civile, an Italian body resposible for predicting, preventing, and managing emergency events, will present its work

- In Piazza Sant’Ignazio, volunteers from Aps Il Sorriso will engage the public with their projects and interactive activities for children

- Finally, IAD Bambini Ancora volunteers will entertain young visitors with art workshops and balloon activities while hosting roundtable discussions for parents on family-related issues.

Mass Celebrated by Cardinal Czerny

On Sunday, March 9, at 10:30 AM, Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, will preside over a Mass in St. Peter’s Square. During the Mass, he will read the homily prepared by Pope Francis for the occasion.