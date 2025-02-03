Cardinal Parolin: ‘Listen to children’s call for justice’

The Vatican Museums hosted the opening evening of the International Summit on Children's Rights, held in the Vatican. The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, welcomed international leaders and other participants in the event.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

From political and economic figures to cultural leaders and ordinary citizens, the voices of children crying out against hunger, war, violence, inequality, and environmental devastation must not go unheard. This was the central message of Cardinal Pietro Parolin's address to participants on Sunday 2 February, the eve of the Summit.

The event, titled "Love Them and Protect Them," officially kicked off on Monday, 3 February, in the Vatican, with the participation of Pope Francis.

Nobel laureates, academics, writers, economists, religious and political figures, and international organization leaders are gathered for the event that is promoted by the Pontifical Committee for the World Day of Children, an initiative established by Pope Francis on 20 November 2024, coinciding with the announcement of the summit.

“Love them and protect them”

Cardinal Parolin described the summit as a moment of “reflection” and “reciprocal listening.” Divided into two sessions, the event includes an opening address and closing remarks by Pope Francis, along with seven panel discussions featuring fifty speakers.

Highlighting the summit’s theme - "Love Them and Protect Them" - Cardinal Parolin said that these two actions are not merely recommendations but a “categorical imperative that should command universal agreement and inspire concrete and collective action.”

The youngest victims of war and migration

History has consistently shown that children are among the most vulnerable members of society. Despite the advances of modern communication, today’s world remains plagued by a lack of love and protection for its youngest members Cardinal Parolin noted, lamenting the tragic reality of wars that claim thousands of young and defenceless lives and the ongoing humanitarian crises at sea, where migrants - including many children - face peril and death.

The presence of Jewish and Muslim representatives

Referencing the Gospel, the cardinal recalled that Jesus called upon his disciples to preserve the purity of a child’s gaze and warned against causing them harm. The Church remains steadfast in its mission to defend and uphold children's rights, even as it acknowledges its own shortcomings, he said, reiterating the importance of listening to experts in social, psychological, and pedagogical sciences, as well as international organizations and field workers.

He also highlighted the value of interfaith dialogue, expressing gratitude for the presence of representatives from the Jewish and Muslim communities, including Rabbi David Rosen and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb of Al-Azhar.

The right to play in peace and freedom

Looking ahead to the Second World Day of Children, scheduled for September 2026 following the inaugural celebration in May 2024, Cardinal Parolin urged the world to heed the voices of children - particularly their rejection of hunger, inequality, violence, war, and environmental destruction.

He appealed for action to address key issues affecting children, including access to resources, education, nutrition, healthcare, family, and leisure. “Every child has the right to play in peace and freedom,” the Cardinal affirmed.

A path forward

While the challenges are vast, Cardinal Parolin noted that the most important step is to begin to initiate processes that can yield positive and lasting change.

He encouraged all those involved to move forward with confidence and determination, united by the ultimate goal: ensuring that all children are welcomed, loved, and protected.