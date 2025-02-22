Cardinal Parolin: 'Unfounded speculation' on Pope’s resignation

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Vatican Secretary of State says the only matters of concern are the Pope’s health, his recovery, and his return to the Vatican. The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith also says news of calls for the Pope to resign is unfounded.

By Vatican News

“All of this seems to me to be unfounded speculation. Right now, our focus is on the Holy Father’s health, his recovery, and his return to the Vatican—these are the only things that matter.” With these words, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, responds to reports in recent days discussing the possibility of Pope Francis’ resignation. The Holy Father has been hospitalized at the Gemelli Hospital since Friday, 14 February for a respiratory tract infection.

Unverified rumours

When asked about the atmosphere in light of the spread of false news and speculation surrounding the Vatican, the Cardinal replies, “Honestly, I am not aware of such manoeuvres, and in any case, I try to stay out of them. On the other hand, I think it is quite normal in these situations for unverified rumours to circulate or for misplaced comments to be made—this is certainly not the first time. However, I do not believe there is any particular movement in this regard, and so far, I have not heard anything of the sort.”

Cardinal Parolin, who recently returned from a visit to the West African nation of Burkina Faso, has informed the Pope that he is available to visit him at the hospital if necessary, but so far, “there has been no need.”

“In this regard,” he adds, “it is better for him to remain protected and have as few visits as possible so that he can rest, allowing the treatment to be more effective. Thanks be to God, the updates from Gemelli Hospital are encouraging - he is recovering well. Some official documents have even been sent to him, which means he is progressing.”

No pressure

Meanwhile, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, in an interview with the Argentine newspaper La Nación, states that “it makes no sense for some groups to exert pressure for a resignation. They have done so on several occasions in recent years, but this can only ever be a completely free decision of the Holy Father in order for it to be valid.”

“I do not perceive a pre-conclave atmosphere, nor do I see more discussion about a possible successor than there was a year ago—nothing out of the ordinary,” he adds and concludes, “What matters to me is that the Pope’s body has responded well to the current therapy.”